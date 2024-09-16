Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
These tees are perfect for layering, as temperatures dip
During the awkward period when summer transitions into autumn, it can be difficult to know what to wear, with temperatures fluctuating from one day to the next, keeping us all guessing. Enter a long-sleeve T-shirt, a simple wardrobe staple that is often underrated but comes into its own at this time of year.
As we start packing away the summer shirts, long-sleeve T-shirts are great for layering under knits and coats on the chilliest of days, but can replace a jumper during a warmer, sunny spell (we can hope).
Long-sleeve tees are also more put-together than short-sleeve T-shirts, which might be too casual for the office, but equally pair well with vintage jeans for lazy weekends.
With this in mind, we have been busy testing long-sleeve tees in different colours, cuts, weights and styles, to suit a range of tastes and budgets. So, there’s no need to spend hours scouring the high street or searching online, as we’re bringing you our definitive list of the essential long-sleeve tees to refresh your wardrobe as the seasons change.
We’ve spent weeks putting a range of tees to the test. We considered versatility, how they layered under clothes and whether they could hold their colour and shape after multiple washes. We also looked for fabric that felt good against the skin. Keep scrolling to find out which ones got our IndyBest seal of approval.
For the perfect long-sleeve T-shirt, H&M has the best cut, length and fabric for easy wearing and longevity. We’ve been buying long-sleeve tees from the high street brand for years, and they are staples in our wardrobe.
With a budget-friendly price, this tee is light and has a good stretch to it, so it’s easy to move around as you go about your day, without feeling restricted. The only thing to note is the bulky label at the back of the neck, which we lopped off straight away.
We opted for the classic black colour but there are forest green, navy and white versions, too.
A relatively new brand, Plainandsimple creates good neutral basics with a circular policy when it comes to manufacturing. This means once your pieces are past their best, you can return them to the brand, so they can be reused to make other clothes – and you’ll get a 15 per cent discount on your next purchase.
This long-sleeve T-shirt has a great modern, boxy fit and drop sleeves, offering a slouchier, laidback look. The cotton, which is GOTS-certified organic, feels soft to the touch but is substantial, so, it will see you through the chillier days. We are definitely keeping this brand on our radar – and so should you.
Another great high street entry, M&S’s pure supima cotton – said to be twice as strong as regular cotton – T-shirt is silky soft to the touch.
The slimmer fit is flattering but we felt restrictions to our movement due to the cut, which, coupled with the strong cotton means we’d recommend sizing up. However, we had several compliments from friends and colleagues while testing the dark olive colour, which is a great autumn shade. The piece washed well and was just as soft after three washes, which bodes well for longevity.
The diffusion line from Hugo Boss is aimed at a younger demographic but this simple tee is great for any age (our tester is in his mid-30s).
With a slightly more premium price, it has a high neck and a contrast logo in the middle of the chest – the kind of subtle branding we love.
We’ve styled it with jeans as well as smarter trousers, for an office look, proving this to be a versatile wardrobe staple.
Affordable Japanese fashion brand Uniqlo needs no introduction. As anyone who’s shopped there will know, the brand is a go-to for stocking up on basics. This ultra-soft long-sleeve tee has an inclusive size range and comes in seven colourways (you’ll want them all), but we tested an autumnal dark brown.
Uniqlo’s quality is fantastic for the price – our tester still has a short-sleeve T-shirt in his rotation from 2012 that seems to only get softer with wear. This long-sleeve tee also washes really well and the label on the inside collar is printed onto the fabric, which means no annoying tickly tags or misshapen necks.
One thing to note is the sleeves are cuffed, which means layering under a jumper and coat can get bulky around the wrists.
Everlane is on the premium end for its basics, but the brand is committed to organic, high-quality materials and what it calls ‘radical transparency’ for its products. You can even see the exact factory in which pieces are made.
The raglan style of this long-sleeve T-shirt – part of the brand’s uniform collection – is our favourite detail, as we’re big fans of off-the-shoulder and more relaxed looks. This thicker, heavy cotton is great for building out an autumn/winter outfit. We tested the tee in a mid-grey but there are several neutral shades to try.
The second entry for Uniqlo comes from the heattech range – an essential for when the weather gets particularly cold. This tee is soft and stretchy but manages to keep body heat in amazingly well for something so light. We wore it with a lighter jacket or coat in winter and felt cosy and warm.
Complete with a longer body, the tee can be tucked easily into trousers, making it a great base layer. The sleeves are intentionally cropped, to allow for layering, but, as a taller man, our tester found it slightly annoying when the sleeves got bunched up or lost under layers of clothing.
Opt for the boxy, oversized long-sleeve tee from Plainandsimple for something more laidback and boxy. But, for an all-round long-sleeve tee for transitional dressing at an affordable price, H&M’s regular fit jersey top is our favourite. A great basic that can be worn in countless different ways, this is a universal style that will match lots of autumn/winter wardrobes.
