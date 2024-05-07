Best jeans for men 2024, from slim to loose fits

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Whether you’re dressing them up for a dinner date or down for a casual weekend, jeans are an essential item in every man’s sartorial rotation. They come in all shapes, colours and cuts, from barrel to carrot, so, if your head’s spinning with too much choice, keep reading, as we’ve rounded up the best men’s jeans out there.

A perennial favourite, it’s almost impossible to imagine life without them but jeans were once the reserve of workmen and ranchers in the US, as the thick, durable cotton weave helped protect them from all sorts of hazards.

Today, you only have to glance at Instagram to spot countless fashionable styles, with huge, oversized, baggy jeans having been on trend for a while now. We’ve included some baggier styles that will carry you through the trend, however long it lasts, but we’re sure these picks will also becom staples in your wardrobe for years to come.

If you’re still on the skinny-jeans train, we have some great options for you, too, with slim-fitting styles that won’t cut off your circulation.

How we tested the best men’s jeans

A selection of the jeans we tested ( Samuel Mathewson/The Independent )

Having tried jeans in dozens of styles over the years, we spent weeks putting these particular pairs through their paces. We tested the fit, style, quality and cost-per-wear for each pair, to make sure they’re worth your cash.

The best men’s jeans for 2024 are: