The building blocks of menswear often stay the same each season, with coats, suits and shirts seen as essential items. So, designers have to add touches of detail to make each collection a little more interesting.

While bright, bold colours will liven up any look, striking shapes will add an element of interest, and tactile textures will give everyday outfits fashionable flare, prints allow us to get a little bit more playful. Looking at the most recent Men’s Fashion Week shows, prints were put to good use, with checks coming out as the most popular pick, whether it be wide window-pane plaids or more traditional Prince of Wales checks.

Junya Watanabe sent rugged checked jumpers down the runway, layered underneath chunky jackets; Fendi and Kenzo covered coats and suits in striking square shapes; and Italian cashmere-expert Zegna gave its checked graphics a neutral twist by pairing with beige leather jackets and trousers.

So, it seems the style could be a standout for the upcoming autumn/winter season, and there’s a whole host of options to choose from. To make shopping the style a little easier, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite checked fashion finds.

No matter if you’re looking to lean into the style with a perky plaid or just to touch softly on the square-shaped print, there’s something to suit every style and budget.

Reiss Aintree slim fit linen check double-breasted blazer and trousers: Was £596, now £270, Reiss.com

(Reiss)

Copying the Kenzo look, a fully checked suit is sure to stand out this season, and Reiss has a whole host of options. Crafted from a wool-linen blend, this suit is sure to work year-round, whatever the weather, and can be styled with both the blazer and trousers together with a simple shirt or separately for a more laidback look.

Buy now

Paul Smith wool and cashmere-blend scarf: £195, Coggles.com

(Paul Smith)

Accessories will always be one of the easiest ways to liven up any look, and this Paul Smith scarf could be the perfect addition to your wardrobe. Combining navy, pink, green and orange, it’s sure to work with a whole host of outfits, adding a pop of colour. Plus, as it’s a cashmere blend, it’s set to be super cosy, too.

Buy now

Reiss brag wool double-breasted check coat: Was £348, now £140, Reiss.com

(Reiss)

If you’re after a monotone look, this black-and-white checked coat could be quite the cop. Double-breasted, it has a more formal fit yet will work just as well with jeans and boots on more casual days. Not only is it incredibly stylish, it’s also on sale with a 60 per cent saving.

Buy now

Uniqlo premium lambswool Argyle crew-neck jumper: Was £34.90, now £24.90, Uniqlo.com

(Uniqlo)

Uniqlo knitwear is a true fashion-fan favourite, combining high quality with affordable prices. This Arygle crew-neck jumper does exactly that, with a graphic grey-and-black print that adds extra interest. Crafted from lambswool, it should also be soft and cosy, and will likely keep you incredibly warm.

Buy now

Ted Baker Haceby monochrome gingham coat: £425, now £127, Tedbaker.com

(Ted Baker)

Keeping the Kenzo look in the forefront of our minds, graphic prints are set to be a popular pick. This Ted Baker coat offers a great gingham option in black and white, which really pops. Even better, it’s currently on sale, with an impressive 70 per cent saving that is sure to sweeten the deal.

Buy now

Hugo Boss regular fit shirt in checked stretch twill: Was £129, now £65, Hugoboss.com

(Hugo Boss)

While suits and coats may be investment pieces, adding a new shirt into your wardrobe can be a simple way to elevate your everyday style. This light green Hugo Boss find adds plenty of interest, pairing perfectly with both blue jeans and a brown trouser.

Buy now

Howlin’ cosmic checkerboard scarf: £95, Endclothing.com

(Howlin')

This Howlin’ pick is for those with a more fashion-forward style, combining three different coloured checks to create quite the striking scarf. Dark red and white; orange and navy; and grey and black contrast for an overloaded checked style that’s sure to become the centrepiece of any outfit.

Buy now

Next green trimmed check suit jacket and trousers: £149, Next.co.uk

(Next)

Next is a great go-to for signature suits, and this green checked style is no exception. Breaking up the sea of black and grey options, it offers a lighter shade that’s sure to work well year-round. Adding an element of interest is a grey trim across each pocket opening, making it look much more expensive than it’s £150 price tag.

Buy now

Cos two-tone waffle-knit polo shirt: £190, Cos.com

(Cos)

For those who want to tread gently when it comes to the checked trend – avoiding clashing colours and too loud a print – waffle knit could be a great option. This cream Cos jumper looks cosy and chic, contrasting cream and beige while playing with texture, for a subtle hit of style.

Buy now

Reiss Novelli wool checked long-sleeve shirt: Was £138, now from £48, Reiss.com

(Reiss)

Checked shirts, also known as lumberjack shirts, have long been a covetable fashion cop. Working well when worn alone and when left open over a simple T-shirt, they’re a great layer for adding a splash of style to any outfit. We’d recommend pairing this warm woollen option with jeans and brown boots for a more laidback look, or opt for white trousers to contrast the colours.

Buy now

