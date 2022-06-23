Jump to content
All Deals

Tech

Our experts test the best new tech products for in-depth reviews

Find all our reviews of tech products here. Whether you're looking for a new laptop, digital camera or one of the best home printers, our writers have you covered. We test products for quality, ease of use and value for money. You can also find the latest deals on tech products here.

Latest Tech reviews and deals

<p>We tested for sound quality, comfort, battery life, value, and how easy they were to set up and use</p>
Headphones & Earphones

Best wireless earbuds 2024, tested by our tech expert

<p>The upcoming iPhone’s features will be revealed next week </p>
Phones & Accessories

16 biggest iPhone 16 rumours

<p>The latest Windows laptops feature cutting edge OLED screens and desktop-grade performance </p>
Laptops & Tablets

Best laptops for 2024, tested and rated

<p>Last year’s Prime Day saw the price of the 50in Amazon Fire TV drop to just £149 – could it happen again? </p>
Prime Day

The best early TV deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024

<p>Amazon’s two-day sale is your chance to grab a bargain on top-rated tech we’ve reviewed and love </p>
Prime Day

The best early tech deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024

Tech

Google Gemini app launches in the UK

<p>Even paper clips and staples are no match for the more-powerful contenders in our line-up </p>
Tech

Best paper shredders for home use 2024, tried and tested

<p>Keep your beats pumping with these alternative music-streaming services</p>
Tech

Avoid Spotify’s price hike with these 6 cheaper alternatives

<p>We put a range of waterproof headphones to the test, to find out if they’d sink or swim </p>
Headphones & Earphones

Best waterproof headphones for swimming, tried and tested

<p>The £569 deal gets you the original Pixel Watch and the 128GB Pixel 8 </p>
Phones & Accessories

Google Pixel 8 deal: Get £140 off plus a free Pixel Watch

<p>The Galaxy ring will launch in the coming months </p>
Tech

Samsung accidentally leaked the Galaxy ring release date

<p>Time to upgrade your laptop? We’re here to help you find one at a great price </p>
Prime Day

The best early laptop deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024

Explore by product

Laptops and tablets

Read expert guides on the best laptops and best tablets to buy

<p>Working remotely? It might be time to upgrade your hardware</p>
Laptops & Tablets

Best laptops for 2024, tested and rated

<p>We tested for reliability, performance, touchscreen and processor responsiveness, breadth of apps and more </p>
Laptops & Tablets

10 best tablets from Apple, Android, Windows and more

<p>Whether you’re spending £100 or £1,000, there’s a laptop to meet your academic demands</p>
Laptops & Tablets

7 best student laptops for school, college and university

TVs

Read expert guides on the best TVs to buy

<p>The pixels are so tightly packed, you can sit even closer without seeing the individual dots</p>
Television

9 best 4K TVs for needle-sharp viewing experience

<p>There’s OLED, QLED, UHD and many more acronyms to contend with</p>
Deals

Best TV deals for May 2024

<p>We put these screens through first-person shooters and role-playing games</p>
Television

11 best TVs for gaming: Top level screens for next-gen consoles

Headphones and earphones

Read expert guides on the best headphones and earphones to buy

<p>Find out which top-quality cans had us singing their praises </p>
Headphones & Earphones

Best wireless headphones 2024: Tried and tested

<p>We tested for sound quality, comfort, battery life, value, and how easy they were to set up and use</p>
Headphones & Earphones

Best wireless earbuds 2024, tested by our tech expert

<p>We judged the earphones on quality of sound, design and, of course, value </p>
Headphones & Earphones

9 best budget headphones: Top wireless earbuds and cans under £70

Audio

Read expert guides on the best speakers and audio products to buy

<p>Many of these can survive being (briefly) submerged in water up to one metre down </p>
Audio

17 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget

<p>Choose from multi-room systems to waterproof options with impressive battery life, perfect for days out</p>
Audio

14 best smart speakers for virtual assistance at home and on the go

<p>We tested a range, from high-end premium models to more budget-friendly options</p>
Audio

Best soundbar 2024: Top TV speakers for every budget, reviewed

Cameras

Read expert guides on the best cameras to buy

<p>With the rise of smartphones, this sector of the market has had something to prove</p>
Cameras & Accessories

12 best compact cameras for the perfect shot every time

<p>Watch out for the levels of stabilisation if you’re set on taking them out into the wild </p>
Cameras & Accessories

9 best action cameras that will ensure you never miss a shot

<p>Set your content apart with features and capabilities designed specially for vlogging</p>
Cameras & Accessories

8 best vlogging cameras to level up your video content

More from Tech

<p>They can send your TV audio straight to your headphones </p>
Headphones & Earphones

Sonos Ace review: Excellent headphones, disappointing for Sonos

Headphones & Earphones

<p>The console isn’t just thinner, it also has more internal storage</p>
Video Games & Consoles

PS5 Slim console reduced to less than £400 at Amazon

<p>We’ve <a href="https://www.independent.co.uk/extras/indybest/gadgets-tech/airpods-pro-review-apple-b1847554.html">reviewed</a> all of the brand’s earbuds and can vouch for their performance. </p>
Headphones & Earphones

Cheap AirPods UK 2024: Best deals on Apple’s earbuds

<p>Rumours suggest the console could launch later this year </p>
Video Games & Consoles

PS5 Pro release date and rumours

<p>The deal includes a charger, three brush heads and a travel case</p>
Tech

Save 70% on Oral-B’s smart electric toothbrush

<p>The deal includes a charger, three brush heads and a travel case</p>
Tech

<p>Virtual reality has never looked so good </p>
Video Games & Consoles

This PSVR2 deal at Amazon offers its lowest ever price

Computer Accessories

10 best home printers 2024: Tried and tested wireless models

<p>Everything you need to work in the garden this summer </p>
Home & Garden

Work from home in the garden effectively with these sun-proof gadgets

<p>Dolby Atmos enhances your audio experience with virtualised surround sound effects </p>
SPONSORED

The Sonos beam just dropped in price by £100

<p>Four new Chromebooks from HP and Acer mark the launch of Google’s new AI laptop update </p>
Tech

Google rolls out free AI software upgrade to Chromebook laptops

<p>An announcement trailer could be shown off in July</p>
Video Games & Consoles

EA FC 25 release date and rumours

<p>The game could release later this year </p>
Video Games & Consoles

Fifa 25 could launch this year, according to leaks

<p>Some believe it’s the best way to watch the Marvel movies </p>
Television

How to watch all 33 Marvel movies in order based on MCU timeline  

<p>Matt Smith and Olivia Cooke are confirmed to return in season two of House of the Dragon </p>
Television

Where and when will House of the Dragon season 2 be streaming?

<p>After testing each water flosser, we used ordinary tape floss to find out if the job was done properly</p>
Beauty

Best water flossers and Waterpiks 2024: Tried and tested

<p>The surface pro and surface laptop start at £1,049 for the most basic configuration </p>
Laptops & Tablets

Microsoft claims its new devices are 58% faster than the MacBook air

Laptops & Tablets

<p>More leaks are dropping daily </p>
Phones & Accessories

The iPhone 16 Pro max battery life could be longest ever

<p>We tested the power banks and portable chargers for speed, weight, portability, power, design and extra features</p>
Phones & Accessories

Best portable chargers and power banks 2024

<p>The Nintendo Switch 2 could be as powerful as an Xbox Series S </p>
Video Games & Consoles

Nintendo Switch 2 release date to be revealed later this year

<p>Rockstar Games has tried to quell rumours of a release date delay </p>
Video Games & Consoles

The GTA 6 release date has been announced amid delay speculation

<p>Rockstar Games has tried to quell rumours of a release date delay </p>
Video Games & Consoles

<p>Sound quality, noise-cancelling and any other bells and whistles were all on my radar</p>
Headphones & Earphones

7 headphones to buy, according to our music editor

<p>The prequel’s release date remains unconfirmed </p>
Television

Dune Prophecy: Release date, trailer, book, cast and more  

<p>It’s no match for the new Pro, but the all-new air is, quite frankly, a steal </p>
Laptops & Tablets

iPad air 2024 review: Luxuriously spacious display and better specs

<p>Ready to leave the iPhone behind? We’ve rounded up the best Android phones on the market </p>
Phones & Accessories

The best Android phones in 2024

<p>Google’s latest phones are due to be announced in October. (Pictured: the Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 8a) </p>
Phones & Accessories

Google Pixel 9 rumours: All three phones leaked in new photos

<p>We’ve been testing the new tablet since soon after Apple’s announcement on 7 May, with attention to every detail beginning with ease and speed of set-up</p>
Laptops & Tablets

iPad Pro 2024 review: Monstrously powerful, impossibly thin

<p>Keep costs down without having to resort to an older model </p>
Deals

How to save money on your gadgets, according to a tech expert

<p>Virgin Media is offering speeds of up to 500 megabits per second for £35 per month </p>
Deals

Save on your broadband with Virgin Media discounts

<p>You can grab a decent phone that does everything you need for less than £200</p>
Phones & Accessories

Best cheap phones 2024: Top budget smartphones in the UK

<p>The newest phone in the Pixel a-series is available in black, white, blue and a limited-edition green colourway</p>
Phones & Accessories

Google Pixel 8a review: Premium AI features for less

<p>This is the second lowest price we’ve seen the wireless earbuds </p>
Headphones & Earphones

Apple AirPods Pro price sinks below £200 for a limited time

Headphones & Earphones

<p>We only recommend budget-friendly laptops and brands we’ve tested, so we know they’re not rubbish</p>
Laptops & Tablets

Best laptop deals May 2024

<p>The third series premiered on 3 May with four episodes. </p>
Television

Where to watch Clarkson’s Farm season 3 in the UK

<p>They might all look the same, but the best electric scooters are not all created equal </p>
Tech

Best electric scooters 2024, tried and tested

<p>We judged every laptop bag and backpack on its durability and the protection it offers </p>
Laptops & Tablets

Best laptop bags 2024

<p>We judged every laptop bag and backpack on its durability and the protection it offers </p>
Laptops & Tablets

<p>It’s the final episode of the series that’s been making our mouths water</p>
Television

Aldi’s Next Big Thing: Where to buy lion’s mane and more

<p>The design takes the original Magnus desk design and adds powered legs and extra features </p>
Video Games & Consoles

SecretLab Magnus Pro standing desk review

<p>If you’re not already in Apple’s ecosystem, it’s worth considering an iPad rival</p>
Laptops & Tablets

Best tablet deals for May 2024

<p>Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine star as the age gap defying pair in The Idea of You</p>
Television

Where to watch The Idea of You in the UK

<p>Need to upgrade your tablet? Now’s the time to do it</p>
Laptops & Tablets

Best iPad deals in May 2024: Cheapest prices on Apple tablets

<p>Tonight’s episode showcases suppliers with food from around the world </p>
Television

Aldi’s Next Big Thing: Where to buy banana ketchup, Puff Puff and more

<p>Finders keepers, losers weepers </p>
Tech

AirTag-like trackers for Android phones are finally here

<p>We’ve been reviewing instant cameras over several months, snapping a whole range of pictures in different lighting conditions</p>
Cameras & Accessories

Best instant cameras 2024, from Polaroid to Instax

<p>Tonight’s episode showcases suppliers with food from around the world </p>
Television

<p>Finders keepers, losers weepers </p>
Tech

<p>We’ve been reviewing instant cameras over several months, snapping a whole range of pictures in different lighting conditions</p>
Cameras & Accessories

<p>There’s never been a better time to pick up a quality VR headset</p>
Tech

Meta Quest 2 deal sees VR headset heavily reduced

<p>We take a look at some of the biggest discounts on top-rated brushes </p>
Tech

Best electric toothbrush deals on Amazon: From Oral-B to Philips

<p>Deals on Apple gadgets are rare </p>
SPONSORED

Apple iPad 10th-gen deal sees tablet tumble to all-time low price

<p>PlayStation Portal isn’t a standalone console like the Nintendo Switch, instead, it’s a wireless extension of the PS5</p>
Video Games & Consoles

Where to buy PlayStation Portal: Latest stock updates in the UK

<p>Upgrade from a manual toothbrush and you’ll see and feel the difference after one clean </p>
Tech

Best electric toothbrushes 2024

<p>Whether you’re a professional streamer or you’re just trying to keep the noise down at night, there’s a gaming headset to suit every player </p>
Video Games & Consoles

Best gaming headsets for 2024, tried and tested

<p>Currently <em>Dune: Part Two</em> is available to rent or buy from multiple streaming platforms including Amazon Prime, Apple TV and more.</p>
Television

Dune: Part Two is already available to stream at home – here’s how

<p>The top solar panels are small enough to carry, but powerful enough to charge laptops </p>
Phones & Accessories

Best portable solar chargers 2024

