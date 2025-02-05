Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
A VPN doesn’t have to cost a fortune. While some of the best VPNs can charge eye-watering monthly fees, there are plenty of budget-friendly options that still deliver rock-solid security, fast speeds and reliable connections. The trick is knowing which ones are actually worth your while – a VPN that constantly disconnects or crawls at a snail’s pace isn’t much use.
While a free VPN might sound attractive, they often come with strings attached – think slow speeds, intrusive ads, limited data and questionable privacy policies. Some even sell your data, which defeats the whole point of using a VPN in the first place.
If you want a VPN that actually works, without breaking the bank, a cheap paid option is usually the way to go. That’s where I come in, as I’ve tested a range of affordable VPNs to find the ones that strike the right balance between price and performance.
Whether you need a VPN for security or just keeping your browsing private, I’ve rounded up the best cheap VPNs that don’t skimp on features.
To find the best cheap VPNs, I put each provider through its paces on a range of devices, including a Windows laptop, a MacBook Pro, an iPhone 15 Pro Max and an Android Nothing Phone. I installed the apps, connected to multiple servers and ran speed tests to see how well they performed during everyday browsing, streaming and gaming.
Since security is arguably more important than price, I also checked for key features such as encryption standards, no-logs policies and extra privacy tools such as kill switches, split tunnelling and any cybersecurity features. I looked at whether these budget-friendly VPNs could still access streaming services while travelling, how reliable their connections were and whether they had any data caps or restrictions.
Of course, the biggest thing was affordability, so, I compared pricing plans, discounts and money-back guarantees to make sure they offered real value. One thing to note is some of these providers only become cheap when you opt for a one- or two-year plan. Make sure you cancel before your plan is up, or you will be charged an extortionate fee in most cases, making the VPN the very opposite of cheap.
With more than eight years of experience testing and writing about tech and cybersecurity – including VPNs – senior tech critic Alex Lee knows what makes a service worth your time and money. He’s personally used VPNs, so, he understands which features actually matter. His recommendations are based on hands-on testing, detailed research and comparisons of key essentials, such as speed, security and pricing. Having also written extensively about cybersecurity, he knows what to look out for and is here to help you find the best VPN for your needs.
Surfshark might have a low price tag, but that doesn’t mean it’s a budget VPN in terms of quality. Quite the opposite – it holds its own against (and even outperforms) some of the pricier options on my review of the best VPNs.
One of the best-value VPNs I’ve tested, Surfshark lets you install it on an unlimited number of devices, with a single subscription, securing all your gadgets without having to pay extra. It’s fast, secure and feature-packed, with speeds only dropping by around five per cent when I connected to the nearest UK server.
The clean and approachable interface makes it easy to navigate, and you get a choice of multiple protocols, including WireGuard and OpenVPN, allowing you to balance security and speed. Standard AES-256 encryption (often called military grade), a recently improved kill switch and split tunnelling on all apps give you more control over your traffic.
A standout feature is ‘MultiHop’, which routes your connection through two servers instead of one, for an extra layer of security – something even the most expensive VPNs don’t always offer. The Alternative ID feature, included in the starter plan, is another clever touch, letting you generate a fake name, address, email and phone number to help dodge spam and data leaks. It also worked with every UK streaming service I tested.
Most people will be fine with the cheapest starter package but, if you want antivirus and Surfshark’s non-trackable search engine, you can upgrade to the Surfshark one bundle for a bit extra.
At the time of writing, a 27-month subscription to Surfshark starter costs £45.63 up front – just £1.69 per month, which is an absolute steal. The catch? You must cancel before the 27 months are up or you’ll be hit with a horrifying £331.83 renewal fee for another two years. I’ve heard horror stories of people forgetting and being charged full price. If you only need a VPN for a month, Surfshark isn’t the cheapest, costing £12.29 per month.
IPVanish is very slightly cheaper than Surfshark. It offers decent performance for gaming and streaming, and lots of customisable settings. Like Surfshark, a single subscription lets you use it on an unlimited number of devices, though speeds aren’t as fast. My download speeds dropped by around 10 per cent when connected to the nearest UK server. It includes AES-256 encryption, a kill switch, split tunnelling and threat protection, which helps block malicious websites – something you’d have to pay extra for with Surfshark. It also supports WireGuard, OpenVPN and IKEv2 protocols.
In terms of streaming, IPVanish worked with Netflix UK, letting me stream in 4K without buffering, and BBC iPlayer worked fine, but I did have some trouble accessing Prime Video. The interface also feels a little dated and clunky, especially on Android, and while there are lots of manual settings, the app isn’t the most user-friendly, making it less ideal for beginners.
At the time of writing, a two-year essential plan costs £45.55, which works out to be £1.58 per month. There’s no free trial, but a 30-day money-back guarantee is available. It’s a solid choice for gaming and streaming but Surfshark is easier to use and offers more features for less. Again, ensure you cancel your subscription before the two years are up, or you’ll be charged an extortionate £239.76.
If you’re looking for a VPN that’s built for streaming, look no further than CyberGhost. Affordable and easy to use, it has dedicated servers for Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Prime Video and more.
Speeds dropped by five to 10 per cent when connected to the nearest UK server, which is fast enough for 4K streaming without buffering. A single subscription covers seven devices, though this is less generous than Surfshark’s unlimited connections. It includes AES-256 encryption, a kill switch, and split tunnelling, with support for WireGuard and OpenVPN. While it doesn’t have MultiHop, it does include NoSpy servers, which are owned and managed by CyberGhost, for added privacy.
Streaming is where CyberGhost really shines, with servers optimised for specific platforms such as Netflix, BBC iPlayer and ITVX, making it easy to pick the best option for smooth playback. Some features, such as gaming-optimised servers and peer-to-peer (P2P) servers, are only available on Windows, making it a less versatile choice for Mac and mobile users.
At the time of writing, a two-year plan costs £49.92, which works out as £1.92 per month, and you get a 45-day money-back guarantee, which is longer than most VPNs. It’s a great choice for streaming but its Windows-first approach means Mac and mobile users miss out on some of its best features. It’s also very simple – there aren’t lots of extra features, and the provider canned its password manager a couple of years ago, which is a shame.
If you’re looking for an affordable VPN, I’d recommend Surfshark. It offers unlimited device connections, strong security and plenty of premium features, all for one low price. IPVanish is a solid second choice, especially for gaming, with fast speeds and more manual configuration options, but its interface is clunky. CyberGhost is the best for streaming, thanks to optimised servers for Netflix, BBC iPlayer and more, but many of its best features are Windows-only. Overall, Surfshark has the best balance of price, performance and features.
