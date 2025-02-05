Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A VPN doesn’t have to cost a fortune. While some of the best VPNs can charge eye-watering monthly fees, there are plenty of budget-friendly options that still deliver rock-solid security, fast speeds and reliable connections. The trick is knowing which ones are actually worth your while – a VPN that constantly disconnects or crawls at a snail’s pace isn’t much use.

While a free VPN might sound attractive, they often come with strings attached – think slow speeds, intrusive ads, limited data and questionable privacy policies. Some even sell your data, which defeats the whole point of using a VPN in the first place.

If you want a VPN that actually works, without breaking the bank, a cheap paid option is usually the way to go. That’s where I come in, as I’ve tested a range of affordable VPNs to find the ones that strike the right balance between price and performance.

Whether you need a VPN for security or just keeping your browsing private, I’ve rounded up the best cheap VPNs that don’t skimp on features.

How I tested

open image in gallery During testing, I checked for key features such as encryption standards, no-logs policies and extra privacy tools ( Alex Lee )

To find the best cheap VPNs, I put each provider through its paces on a range of devices, including a Windows laptop, a MacBook Pro, an iPhone 15 Pro Max and an Android Nothing Phone. I installed the apps, connected to multiple servers and ran speed tests to see how well they performed during everyday browsing, streaming and gaming.

Since security is arguably more important than price, I also checked for key features such as encryption standards, no-logs policies and extra privacy tools such as kill switches, split tunnelling and any cybersecurity features. I looked at whether these budget-friendly VPNs could still access streaming services while travelling, how reliable their connections were and whether they had any data caps or restrictions.

Of course, the biggest thing was affordability, so, I compared pricing plans, discounts and money-back guarantees to make sure they offered real value. One thing to note is some of these providers only become cheap when you opt for a one- or two-year plan. Make sure you cancel before your plan is up, or you will be charged an extortionate fee in most cases, making the VPN the very opposite of cheap.

Why you can trust us

With more than eight years of experience testing and writing about tech and cybersecurity – including VPNs – senior tech critic Alex Lee knows what makes a service worth your time and money. He’s personally used VPNs, so, he understands which features actually matter. His recommendations are based on hands-on testing, detailed research and comparisons of key essentials, such as speed, security and pricing. Having also written extensively about cybersecurity, he knows what to look out for and is here to help you find the best VPN for your needs.

The best cheap VPNs for 2025 are: