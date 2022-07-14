We all do it: we’ll moan for weeks about our dark, damp winters, only to complain about the sudden blast of heat that marks the onset of summer.

Luckily, there’s never been a wider range of fans to choose from, whether you’re a heat-hating homeworker whose office transforms into a microwave during the summer months, or a parent keen to find a way to keep larger rooms such as lounges cool.

If you’re short on space, look for slimline tower-style designs, many of which come with remotes that attach (often using magnets) to the side. If you’re considering traditional bladed fans, take a second to think about the placement of the controls – if they’re in high traffic areas, controls on the base of the unit could be easily knocked, which is why we’d suggest opting for a model with controls behind the fan’s head.

Bear in mind that this type of fan needs to be at least 1m off the floor for maximum air circulation, so if you’re not placing it on a desk or table, an extendable design is essential.

Finally, think about where your closest power outlet is. Unsightly cables can ruin the look of a room, and are trip hazards, although this won’t be a problem if you’re placing your fan on a raised surface – as long as you consider the extra cable length you’ll need as a result.

Read more:

How we tested

We spent hours experimenting with timers, speed controls and wind options. We tested our fans in different rooms, using various modes and in several positions to ensure we gained a thorough appreciation of each fan’s features and cooling ability, not only when we’d activated the oscillating functions but when left in a static position. The result? We’ve never felt cooler, and we now consider ourselves experts in the art of air conditioning. Do your worst, summer.

The best cooling fans for 2022 are:

Best overall – Dyson purifier cool autoreact: £499, Dyson.co.uk

– Dyson purifier cool autoreact: £499, Dyson.co.uk Best for sleek looks – Duux whisper flex smart fan, black: £119.99, Duux.co.uk

– Duux whisper flex smart fan, black: £119.99, Duux.co.uk Best floor fan – Dunelm 16in matt black tripod fan with gold blades: £60, Dunelm.com

– Dunelm 16in matt black tripod fan with gold blades: £60, Dunelm.com Best for ease of use – MeacoFan 1056P pedestal air circulator: £149.99, Meaco.com

– MeacoFan 1056P pedestal air circulator: £149.99, Meaco.com Best for retro-chic – Duux globe table fan, white: £59.99, Duux.co.uk

– Duux globe table fan, white: £59.99, Duux.co.uk Best value – Tower scandi 14in tower fan: £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

– Tower scandi 14in tower fan: £29.99, Amazon.co.uk Best for colour coordination – Swan retro 12in desk fan: £39.99, Swan-brand.co.uk

– Swan retro 12in desk fan: £39.99, Swan-brand.co.uk Best for home offices – Next desktop fan: £38, Next.co.uk

– Next desktop fan: £38, Next.co.uk Best for small spaces – John Lewis & Partners tower fan, 30in: £50, Johnlewis.com

– John Lewis & Partners tower fan, 30in: £50, Johnlewis.com Best handheld fan – FanU handheld personal fan: £14.99, Stressnomore.co.uk

– FanU handheld personal fan: £14.99, Stressnomore.co.uk Best for top tech – Bionaire ultra slim tower fan: £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

Dyson purifier cool autoreact Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 Weight: 5kg We’ve owned several Dyson fans in the past, but the brand has raised the bar with its purifier cool autoreact. It’s wonderfully easy to set up – we simply took it out of the box, inserted the two filters, and it was good to go. So what does it do? As well as offering powerful cooling, the fan “captures gases and 99.9 per cent of particles as small as 0.1 microns”. In other words, it purifies and cools the air, making it ideal for allergy sufferers. We could turn it on and off using the power button on the fan itself and use the remote to sift through a huge range of settings, including speed, oscillation and air direction. The fan provided fast, powerful cooling and cooled our medium-sized living room in seconds (the blurb states it will cool rooms up to 27m²). We loved how pressing the remote’s “information” button allowed us to scroll through various data, which appeared on the fan’s digital display. This included air quality, humidity and temperature. We were also seriously impressed with its low noise levels, even when we weren’t using the ultra-quiet night mode. Buy now £ 499 , Dyson.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Duux whisper flex smart fan, black Best: For sleek looks Rating: 9/10 Weight: 4.5kg This is a wireless wonder with 26 speed modes that can be tweaked using a remote, the controls on the fan itself or a smartphone (you’ll just need to download its corresponding app). It’s a gorgeous, jet black model that is surprisingly quiet (switch to night mode for the lowest noise levels), and it’s effortless to adjust, working well as a desk or floor fan. Its swing can be adjusted both vertically and horizontally, which meant there wasn’t an inch of the room that wasn’t cooled when it was in full flow. It’s not the lightest fan, although there’s a sense that this one has been built to last while still being a joy to use. We were especially impressed with the tactile aluminium rotary knob next to the circular digital display. Buy now £ 119.99 , Duux.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Dunelm 16in matt black tripod fan with gold blades Best: Floor fan Rating: 8/10 Weight: 5.5kg This is one of the most stylish floor fans we’ve come across, and it’s ridiculously easy to assemble. All we needed to do was use a cross-head screwdriver to drive in the nine screws that held the fan’s protective guard in place. It’s a tripod-style fan with three sturdy legs and a gorgeous industrial look – we particularly loved the combo of the gold-effect blades paired with the jet back legs and blade casing. It’s straightforward to operate with controls behind the blades that can be tweaked to scroll through three fan speeds and activate an oscillation mode. It’s not the most powerful fan, but it’s more than capable of quickly cooling large living rooms. The ability to adjust the height within a range of 120cm and 135cm also made it easy to direct the powerful blast of cool air to the area that needed it most. Buy now £ 60 , Dunelm.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} MeacoFan 1056P pedestal air circulator Best: For ease of use Rating: 9/10 Weight: 4.7kg Another fan with an undeniably premium feel, this is an ultra-quiet model that is incredibly easy to operate – there’s a rather cool circular remote control and a large digital readout. We could use it as both a desk fan and a floor fan, and the extendable stem had a reassuring sturdiness (something we find lacking in many fans). The 12-hour timer and four modes (eco, sleep, normal and natural) also meant there were plenty of options for customisation. As people prone to losing remote controls, we appreciated the fan’s magnetic attachment for that, too. Buy now £ 149.99 , Meaco.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Duux globe table fan, white Best: For retro-chic Rating: 8/10 Weight: 2.5kg This might not be the most slimline of fans, but we love its retro, football-inspired (or at least, that’s what we’re telling ourselves) look. Its low, squat design makes it a brilliant option for desks, although its wide range of movement means it does a fantastic job of dispersing cold air when placed on the floor too. It’s got three speed settings, with horizontal and vertical oscillation, and its range is listed as 7m, which tallies with the impressive results of our testing session. It comes with a remote, although we found it easier to tweak the settings using the controls on the base. Buy now £ 59.99 , Duux.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Tower scandi 14in tower fan Best: Value Rating: 8/10 Weight: 1.6kg This fan looks and feels like it should cost a whole lot more than its £29.99 price tag. We assumed we’d discover a design flaw that explained its low price point. Thankfully, we didn’t, and we suspect you’ll be hard pushed to find a better fan for under £30. We were especially enamoured with the faux wooden controls. All too often, wood-effect accents like this are made with incredibly cheap plastic, or worse still, adhesive patches of wood-effect material, but the controls felt durable and rugged, so much so that we had to double-check that they were indeed made of plastic. It’s not the most versatile of fans, but three speed settings, 80-degree oscillation and a two-hour timer function were more than enough to keep us cool, and its low weight made it easy to move from room to room. Buy now £ 29.99 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Swan retro 12in desk fan Best: For colour coordination Rating: 8/10 Weight: 3.2kg We’ve always felt there’s a distinct lack of colour when it comes to fans, most of which come in grey, white or black. Not so with this desk fan, which comes in eight pretty shades, including an ultra-bright yellow. It’s a 12in desk model with gloriously retro styling and a generous 1.6m cord. Although there isn’t oodles of tech (there’s an oscillating function and three speed settings), we were surprised by the low noise levels, making this an excellent option for kids’ bedrooms. Buy now £ 39.99 , Swan-brand.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Next desktop fan Best: For home offices Rating: 8/10 Weight: 3kg This fan is ideal for anyone who loves an industrial look. We’ve got a jet-black, gloss-finish desk in our home office, and this gorgeous fan was the perfect accessory. It’s relatively simple to operate, with three speed settings, an oscillating function and a sturdy all-metal design. We loved the chunkiness of the controls and their position on the rear of the fan, which aided its minimalist look and meant knocking the controls accidentally was less likely. Buy now £ 38 , Next.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} John Lewis & Partners tower fan, 30in Best: For small spaces Rating: 8/10 Weight: 3.8kg This is a brilliant option for anyone looking for a fan for small spaces that won’t break the bank but comes with enough features to keep you cool, including three wind modes (sleep, nature and normal) and three speeds. It’s surprisingly powerful, and we were impressed by how quickly it cooled our large bedroom, even without relying on the oscillating function. We also loved its sleek look – the controls lie flat against the top of the fan, and the remote control clips neatly onto the side. The timer, which allows for programmes between 30 minutes and 7.5 hours long, was super easy to programme. This is currently out of stock, so we’d recommend signing up for email notifications so you’re the first to know when it’s back. Buy now £ 50 , Johnlewis.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} FanU handheld personal fan Best: Handheld fan Rating: 7/10 Weight: 70g This fan feels somewhat cheap, but we were impressed with its unexpectedly powerful cooling capabilities. Its lightweight design – around half the weight of an iPhone – makes it a brilliant accessory for festivals and garden soirees, and we appreciated the inclusion of a USB cable and a lanyard. Buy now £ 14.99 , Stressnomore.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Bionaire ultra slim tower fan Best: For top tech Rating: 9/10 Weight: 2.93kg This oscillating fan looks incredibly similar to another made by a more well-known brand, but you’ll pay a fraction of the price with Bionaire’s version. It’s got a slimline design and a monochrome look that won’t clash with your curtains or carpets, and it’s incredibly stable, with a wide base that splits in two for easy storage (you’ll need screws – which are provided – to attach the base, but this took us under a minute). There are three speed settings, and the audible alerts make it clear when tweaks to the power have been made. The best bit? Said alerts were the loudest thing about this fan, which is one of the quietest we’ve come across. We loved the easily programmable eight-hour timer, too. Owing to its popularity, this one is currently out of stock, but we expect it’ll be back soon. Buy now £ 59.99 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}