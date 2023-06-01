Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

8 best robot vacuum cleaners to mop floors and get rid of dust and pet hair

We tried and tested these clever machines in our homes, to see if they could get the chores done

Zoe Phillimore,Steve Hogarty
Thursday 01 June 2023 15:40

FYI

We updated this article on 1 June to reflect price changes and include additional products

<p>We sent top robo-vacuums from the likes of Roomba and Eufy to do our dirty work </p>

We sent top robo-vacuums from the likes of Roomba and Eufy to do our dirty work

(The Independent)

Our Top Picks

Although they’ve improved a lot in recent years, even the best robot vacuum cleaners won’t beat a good zip around with a traditional cordless vacuum.

But what these little robo-helpers excel at is maintaining a baseline level of tidiness between more-thorough cleans, meaning you can enjoy dirt-free carpets and hair-free floors for longer.

More-advanced models come with a mopping attachment, which lets the robot tackle kitchen and bathroom floors more effectively. Depending on the robot vacuum you choose, you might have to swap the mop attachment in and out, or it could be fully autonomous, switching modes on the fly as it detects the floor type it’s on.

Pretty much every robot vacuum will connect to Google, Alexa or Apple’s smart home platforms, so you can build a cleaning schedule or trigger the vacuum from your phone while you’re out and about.

Many are also able to “learn” the layout of your home and plan more-efficient routes, some can avoid obstacles, others wander aimlessly, a few can even empty their own bins, and some are able to detect and navigate around hazards such as loose charging cables, shoe laces and dog poop. (You can imagine the mess that would make).

Related stories

Best mattress 2023: Memory foam, pocket-sprung and hybrid mattresses reviewed
iRobot roomba i7 review: Here’s what happened when we let the robot vacuum cleaner loose in our home
The Roomba Combo j7+ is a two-in-one robot mop and vacuum cleaner – and it’s a game changer
iRobot roomba i3+ vs iRobot roomba s9+: Which robot vacuum cleaner is best?
8 best cordless vacuum cleaners for hassle-free hoovering
11 best pet vacuum cleaners for tidying up after your furry friends
8 best corded vacuums to keep your floors and carpets spotless

How we tested

We tested each robot vacuum cleaner over many months and in different homes (some with pets), paying close attention to how each robot performed in new surroundings. As well as allowing the robots to clean routinely, we subjected them to some more-rigourous tests too: spilling cornflour and rice in their path to measure their effectiveness at dealing with different types of mess.

As well as testing their hoovering skills, we rated each robot’s app and how easy they were to set up and maintain. Also considered were the costs of any replacement parts – all robot vacuums wear out over time and require fresh filters, brushes, dust bags and rollers.

The best robot vacuum cleaners in 2023 are:

  • Best robot vacuum cleaner overall – iRobot Roomba Combo j7+: £849, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best budget robot vacuum cleaner – Eufy RoboVac 15C Max: £159.95, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best robot vacuum cleaner for pet hair – iRobot Roomba s9+: £919.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best robot vacuum cleaner for carpets – Neato D10: £398.88, Amazon.co.uk

iRobot Roomba Combo j7+

  • Best: Robot vacuum cleaner overall
  • Battery life: 110 minutes
  • Bin capacity: 400ml (plus 2.5l in charging base)
  • Suction power: Unknown
  • Noise level: 66.2dB
  • Voice control: Google Assistant, Alexa
  • Onboard camera: Yes

The best Roomba iRobot makes, the Combo j7+ is a self-emptying robot vacuum cleaner with an intelligent mopping function that automatically switches modes when it moves from hard floors to rugs and carpets.

Roomba’s best-in-class obstacle detection can spot and avoid common household hazards such as dangling cables, shoelaces, stray socks, toys and pet mess, meaning you can confidently set it going without having to “pre-tidy” – exceptionally handy in busy homes. The robot even sends you pictures of anything it’s avoided, so you can clear the space and send it around again (or, if you’re lazy, like us, dismiss the notification and promise you’ll get round to it later).

We’d recommend choosing the version with the self-emptying charging base. It sounds like a jet engine when it’s emptying, but the bin holds weeks’ worth of dust and makes the robot basically fully autonomous. The mopping tank is small, so you’ll need to refill with detergent fairly frequently if you use it routinely. The app lets you reduce the amount of water being used, to help extend the mopping function further between refills.

Read the full iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ review

Continue reading...

Eufy RoboVac 15C Max

  • Best: Budget robot vacuum cleaner
  • Battery life: 100 minutes
  • Bin capacity: 600ml
  • Suction power: 2,000Pa
  • Noise level: 55dB
  • Voice control: Alexa, Google Assistant
  • Onboard camera: No

A great and relatively cheap robot vacuum cleaner, the Eufy RoboVac 15C Max lacks the ability to map out and remember your home’s floorplan. This means it takes a little longer to clean, as the robot can’t learn the most efficient routes around rooms, but the decent battery life means it eventually gets everywhere it needs to go. A lack of a mapping function also means you can’t set no-go zones, so you’ll have to remember to close doors to prevent the robot getting up to mischief.

The RoboVac 15C Max has good suction for the price, and handles dirt and dust on hardwood floors and medium-pile rugs with ease. The sensors can tell when the robot moves from carpet to hard floors and adjusts the suction strength to suit the situation.

Continue reading...

Eufy RoboVac G30 Hybrid

  • Best: Budget mopping robot vacuum cleaner
  • Battery life: Up to 110 minutes
  • Bin capacity: 450ml
  • Suction power: 2,500Pa
  • Voice control: Alexa and Google Assistant
  • Onboard camera: No

Slightly more advanced than the entry-level RoboVac 15C Max, the RoboVac G30 Hybrid adds a mopping function and features improved navigation and route planning, so it’s faster and more efficient.

The mopping mode is more basic than the Roomba Combo j7+, which costs three to four times as much. Switching to this mode requires that you replace the dust bin with a water tank and reusable microfibre cloth, so you don’t get the fully autonomous mode of the pricier rival.

It’s worth mentioning that none of these hybrid robots does a particularly good job of mopping, because they lack any scrubbing action. Dried-in stains are beyond them, but the cloth can easily tackle puddles and small splashes. They’re particularly effective at keeping tiles looking tidy and staying on top of bathroom spills.

Another small drawback is the robot’s lack of app-based no-go zones. To control which areas of the home you don’t want cleaned, you have to attach special magnetic boundary strips to the floor. That’s not ideal, but otherwise the RoboVac G30 Hybrid is an excellent and dependable cleaner with great suction power and advanced features for the price.

Continue reading...

iRobot roomba s9+ robot vacuum cleaner

  • Best: For pet hair
  • Battery life: 120 mins
  • Bin capacity: 400ml + 1.7l clean base
  • Suction power: 2,200Pa
  • Noise level: 68dB
  • Voice control: Alexa, Google Assistant
  • Onboard camera: No

If you’re fastidiously clean, the roomba s9+ is for you. It got every floor in our house spotlessly clean – from thick-pile carpets to hardwood. It even left satisfying track marks on our carpet. We loved that this robot learned where the dirtiest parts of our house were and focused on giving them a thorough clean. It also didn’t struggle with long hair as much as some other robots we tried – we were so impressed as even our regular non-robot vacuum struggles with our shed hair. As the suction power isn’t as strong as some others we tried, we put this down to the clever design of brushes and rollers.

We’d say it is on the noisier side but we think it’s a fair trade for the quality of the clean. It’s especially loud when it returns to the clean base, which sucks all the dirt out of the robot. But this only lasts for a couple of seconds. The clean base meant we didn’t have to faff with emptying the bin on the robot very often, and it kept all nasties trapped inside the closed system. Allergy sufferers will also appreciate the Hepa filter. The app is easy to use, and you can set no-go zones and ask it to clean only certain rooms of the house, which is a function we found ourselves using a lot.

Read the roomba i3+ robot vacuum vs iRobot roomba s9+ robot vacuum review

Continue reading...

Miele scout RX3 robot vacuum cleaner

  • Best: For smaller homes
  • Battery life: 60 mins
  • Bin capacity: 400ml
  • Suction power: Unknown
  • Noise level: 71dB
  • Voice controls: Alexa
  • Onboard camera: Yes

Miele is the Rolls Royce of domestic appliance brands. German engineered and built to last, the machines are reliable and highly efficient. The scout RX3 is no different. It feels sturdy and is pretty easy to set up. You can control this robot vacuum using a remote, app or manually using the buttons on the robot. We found the app slightly more basic than others we tried, but the mapping function is fairly accurate, and it’s easy to set up schedules. The scout has cameras on it, so you can see what your robot sees via the app – this could be useful if you’re away from home to see what’s going on if your robot gets stuck. The scout has a silent function (which isn’t particularly silent), as well as turbo, spot-cleaning and auto options.

We found the scout performed really well on hard floors – thanks to longer brushes, it gets right into the corners and under radiators. It did struggle with going between hard floors and rugs, though, and long hair became clogged in it pretty quickly. On carpets, the scout fared well – it did a decent job, and although the carpet wasn’t spotless afterwards, it was noticeably cleaner. We found emptying the bag-free scout easy, and it has a decent capacity – we ran it daily for several weeks, and it still had space to fill.

Continue reading...

Neato D10 intelligent robot vacuum cleaner

  • Best: For carpets
  • Battery life: 300 mins
  • Bin capacity: 700ml
  • Suction power: 2500Pa
  • Noise level: 69dB
  • Voice control: Alexa, Google Assistant
  • Onboard camera: No

With the longest battery life of any robot we tested and a substantial 700ml dirt bin, the D10 is capable of cleaning even the largest of houses. The D-shape design of the Neato lets it get into corners with ease, and scraped up even those bits that are hard to reach by hand. While it’s not the most powerful in terms of suction, we did like that it has a Hepa filter.

We found the app easy to use, and the setup was easy. In the app, you can see the maps it has made of your floorplan and then set no-go zones. You can also set schedules and tailor these down to how strong you want the suction to be and which room you want cleaning. We liked that this robot wasn’t too noisy – we had it running once we were tucked up in bed, and it didn’t wake us. The Neato D10 doesn’t have an onboard camera or mic, which is great if you have privacy concerns. The eco function, which uses energy more efficiently, is a nice touch too.

Read the full Neato D10 review

Continue reading...

Eufy robovac X8 robot vacuum cleaner

  • Best: For easy controls
  • Battery life: 180 mins
  • Bin capacity: 600ml
  • Suction power: 2 x 2000Pa (twin turbines)
  • Noise level: 60dB
  • Voice control: Alexa, Google Assistant
  • Onboard camera: No

We found the app and mapping function on both Eufys we tried to be among the best on the market. It’s fast and accurate; you can set no-go zones and spot-cleaning areas if you just want it to clean under your kitchen table after dinner, say. It also lets you see the trail of where it’s been in real-time. As you would hope, you can also set up regular cleaning schedules to suit your life. However, we realised that if you want to do multifloor cleaning with the X8, you need two docking stations, because the robot gets confused. You can buy additional docking stations, but with other RVCs, you don’t have to do this.

This, however, is the only real quibble we have about this vacuum. It is very quiet when operating. And it adapts the suction levels automatically based on the flooring type it’s working with – you can also change this manually if you want. We found it fared better on hard flooring rather than carpets, but it still did a fair job on the latter. Corners, under radiators and all those awkward spaces didn’t seem to phase the X8, and it got even tiny bits of dirt. It also swerved all the obstacles we left in its way.

Continue reading...

Samsung jet bot AI robot vacuum cleaner

  • Best: For remote operation
  • Battery life: 90 mins
  • Bin capacity: 200ml (plus slean station capacity)
  • Suction power: 30W (adjustable on hard floors)
  • Noise level: 74dB
  • Voice control: Alexa, Google Assistant
  • Onboard camera: Yes

We were intrigued to see how the Samsung robot vacuum would fare because it’s designed slightly differently from all the other models. It’s chunkier for a start and has a flat front and no spinning brushes at the side. It also has the most powerful suction of any robot vacuum we tried, which did mean it picked up plenty of dirt and debris around the home. After it has finished its cleaning cycle, the jet bot returns to the clean station dock, which then sucks the dirt out of the robot and stores it in a tower. You’ll need some dedicated space for this tower because it does take up a fair amount of room. But this means you have to empty it a lot less often, and it traps dust particles in the system rather than releasing them back into the air – great for allergy sufferers.

The gadget is controlled via the Samsung SmartThings app, and once set up, our vacuum got to work scanning and mapping the house with a good degree of accuracy. The object recognition function meant it successfully avoided toys, piles of laundry and whatever else was left out on the floor. It mounted thick rugs with ease too. You can also use the app to access the camera on the vacuum and see where it is in real-time – handy if it has got stuck or you want to check up on your pet (you can guide it remotely, too). We were impressed with how clear this image was. The jet bot senses what kind of surface it is cleaning and adapts its suction accordingly. It did a brilliant job both with hardwood and carpeted floors, getting all but a few scraps.

Continue reading...

Robot vacuum cleaners FAQs

Robot vacuum cleaner pros

  • Time-saving: The best aspect of a robot vacuum cleaner is the fact that it cleans your home all by itself, saving you valuable time and leaving you one less chore to do yourself.
  • Cleans while you’re out: You can schedule the robot to clean on specific days and at specific times. Schedule cleaning for when you’re out at work and enjoy the feeling of coming home to a clean house.
  • Better reach: Thanks to their small size, robots can get under heavy furniture that you wouldn’t usually be able to clean yourself.
  • Vacuum and mopping: Many of the newer robot cleaners are dual function, with mopping capabilities as well as vacuuming.
  • Space saving: The compact and minimalistic design means robot cleaners take up much less space in your home than a traditional vacuum cleaner, plus they look a lot nicer.
  • Control remotely: Wifi-enabled robot vacuums can be operated and controlled via a smartphone app, and many of these models feature voice control, which is normally compatible with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.
  • ​Spot cleaning: Crumbs under the dining room table? Simply pick up the robot vacuum and put it next to the mess for a quick and easy spot clean.

Robot vacuum cleaner cons

  • Small bin capacity: Robot vacuum cleaners are much smaller than traditional vacuums, which means they have a much smaller bin capacity. You’ll find you’ll need to empty the robot after every thorough clean.
  • Price: Although they are becoming more affordable as the technology develops, robot vacs are more expensive than regular vacuum cleaners, making them a serious investment in your cleaning routine.
  • Obstacles: Depending on the size of the model, robot vacuums can get stuck on objects or under furniture. You need to ensure the room is reasonably clear before the robot is scheduled to clean – don’t leave socks and cables lying about.
  • Stairs and corners: Robot vacuum cleaners cannot navigate stairs, but they will stop short of a flight when cleaning, so you don’t have to worry about it falling down them. Most models cannot get into corners either, so you’ll still need another vacuum cleaner to clean these areas.
  • Battery life: Most models last for at least 60 minutes, which won’t be enough time for a full clean if you have a large home. However, the robot will go back to the charging base when the battery is low and return to the area to resume cleaning once adequately charged.

Can robot vacuums be set to clean multiple rooms?

Basic robot vacuum cleaners will clean any area available to them – so if you leave the sitting room door open, it will navigate its way through and start cleaning the room. More advanced robot vacuums come with mapping technology. This means the robot can map your home layout using built-in cameras and smart sensor technology, remembering the different areas using its memory bank. The maps the robot creates will then show on your app, and you can usually change the boundaries of the map and assign each map a name – for example, “main bedroom”, “office”, or “dining room”. The robot will also note furniture placement, so it won’t bump into any of it when it next cleans.

Is it difficult to program a robot vacuum cleaner?

This, of course, varies depending on the model, but robot vacuums are generally designed to be as simple as possible to set up. All robot cleaners come with a charging stand or “home”, and the robot will need to be left to charge for a short while so that you can then set it up to start cleaning. You’ll need to connect the robot to your wifi, and most cleaners have an app that you need to download to create a cleaning schedule for your vacuum. Here you can track your robot’s cleaning progress, and some apps will give you more in-depth information, such as the time it took for the robot to vacuum and the areas it successfully cleaned. Some will also send alerts to your phone if the bin needs emptying or the robot is stuck in a corner and needs your attention.

Are robot vacuum cleaners worth it?

While a rather costly purchase, a robot vacuum cleaner is a great addition to your home as it can complete day-to-day cleaning tasks without you having to pick up a vac yourself, saving you both time and energy. Plus, if you’re short on space, thanks to its compact size, it won’t take up too much room in your home.

Can a robot vacuum replace a normal vacuum?

If your living space is all on one level, a robot vacuum cleaner can clean your home for as long as it’s charged. However, robot vacs don’t have the ability to climb stairs, so they can’t (yet) replace a normal vacuum for a multi-floor home... unless you get two.

How do robot vacuum cleaners work?

There are two different ways for a robot vacuum cleaner to work. High-end models tend to use infrared lasers, while the more basic options use physical boundary stripes. Both mechanisms allow it to map your home, navigate your space on its own, dodge obstacles, and even know where your stairs are. Similarly, the sensors mean it can identify areas that it’s already cleaned and those it needs to move onto, as well as detect when it moves from hard floor to carpet.

The verdict: Robot vacuum cleaners

For homes with a mix of hard floors and rugs or carpets, we recommend the iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ for its clever two-in-one mopping system. By deploying the mopping cloth from a little compartment on top of the robot, it enables truly hands-free cleaning: you can feel confident about leaving it to do its thing and not coming back to a disaster scene.

We also rate the Eufy Robovac X8 and RoboVac 15C Max as decent budget options. They’re basic when it comes to fancy features such as room mapping and obstacle detection, but offer great performance for the price.

Make even lighter work of your spring cleaning with these cordless vacuum cleaners

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
Save £200 on 2023 holidays with this TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
Up to 30% off new in fashion at ASOS
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off all bookings with this Travelodge discount code
The Body Shop Discount Code
20% off all orders - The Body Shop discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
Up to 20% off fragrance gift sets for men & women
Cult Beauty Discount Code
15% off all £25+ orders - Cult Beauty discount code

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in