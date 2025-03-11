ReMarkable 2 vs Kindle scribe: Which digital notepad is worth your money?

ReMarkable 2 with marker plus
- Dimensions: 187mm x 246mm x 4.7mm
- Weight: 403.5g
- Stylus: Included
- Screen size: 10.3in
- Resolution: 1,872 x 1,404px
- Battery life: Up to two weeks
- Backlight: No
- Why we love it
- Lots of great organisational features
- Sign and annotate PDFs
- Optional keyboard folio
- Beautiful piece of technology
- Take note
- Singularly focused on being a digital notepad
- Handwriting-to-text conversion isn’t always accurate
Razor-thin and unbelievably lightweight, this device has a sleek design and joyously minimalist user interface. You can create separate notebooks, organise them into folders, and choose from templates such as ruled and graph paper, or to-do list checkboxes. You can export your doodles and notes as PDFs, or select your chicken scratches and convert them into editable text. You’ve also got effectively infinite writing space to work with – although, we doubt that spending on traditional notepads is making a serious dent in anyone’s bottom line.
Another clever use case is the ability to sign and annotate PDFs but, again, services such as Docusign and the broad acceptance of digital signatures make the feature less essential for everyday users. You can also PDF crosswords and puzzles
Is all that enough to warrant the price? Probably not, but reMarkable seems to recognise it’s got a niche, super-premium product on its hands. This is a real statement gadget – an executive toy for serious notetakers. Whip one out during a meeting and it will never fail to attract attention.
This device is singularly focused on being a digital notepad, rather than a tablet or even an ebook reader. Although you can transfer epub book files to the device and convert web pages to PDF to read later, it’s a relatively fiddly process and, in the case of web pages, it doesn’t always work well. The optional keyboard folio case lets you type notes, too, but, by that point, you might as well be using a full laptop or a regular tablet.
Meanwhile, some weird shortcomings seem easy to fix. You can’t search your handwritten notes, so, unless you’re fastidious about organising your files, your important information can get buried somewhere on page 12 of notebook five. The handwriting-to-text conversion isn’t always accurate, particularly if you’ve got terrible handwriting, and usually requires some edits to tidy up. While the marker magnetically attaches to the tablet anywhere, it can’t be secured, so, it could easily become lost in a bag.
Priced at £429 with the marker plus, the device is also available for £389 with the standard marker.
I’m a little too attached to my beaten-up, water-damaged Moleskine to make the switch to the reMarkable 2 for good but, for those seeking a distraction-free writing experience and who value the feel of pen on paper, it’s a compelling proposition as well as a beautiful piece of technology.