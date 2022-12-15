Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

About us

Welcome to IndyBest! Your go-to for shopping advice from The Independent. As a result of weeks (and in some cases months) of research and real-world testing, our team of experts write unbiased, independent reviews and shopping guides on the products that are worth your money.

The world of online shopping can feel daunting, which is why, as one of the leading shopping sections, we like to make things simple by providing recommendations and advice across tech, fashion and beauty, home and garden, and so much more. Whether you’re after intel on the best mattress, cordless vacuum, laptop or wireless earbuds, it’s here where you’ll find trustworthy tried and tested reviews that are a result of real-life testing.

That’s not all though, we’re also dedicated to finding you the genuine best deals all year round, and during significant sale events, be that Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday, Boxing Day and the January sales.

If you want to know more about IndyBest, scroll on to meet our amazing team and learn about our rigorous testing process and why you should trust us.

Meet the team

To provide our readers with the most valuable and trustworthy reviews, IndyBest works with a wide range of freelance writers with expertise in everything from wearable tech and outdoor clothing to sustainable beauty and energy efficient appliances. Our priority is to find the best reviewer for the product at hand.

Our IndyBest staff team of in-house writers and editors is adept not only at commissioning experts to write reviews, but also at following consumer trends, spotting the best deals, and shopping big sales events. We are obsessive about tracking product launches and news, as well as following celebrity and social media trends. Between us, we have decades of experience working in shopping, commerce, reviews and news at top publications.

The team is also committed to identifying greenwashing and helping our readers know how to shop sustainably. We’re passionate about shopping and dedicated to helping our readers find the best products at the best prices. Below, you can learn a little more about our in-house IndyBest staff.

Eva Waite-Taylor, Deputy eCommerce Editor

Eva Waite-Taylor ( )

Eva is the deputy eCommerce editor and assists with commissioning and editing all content on IndyBest. Alongside this, she writes news pieces, reviews and round-ups across everything from fashion, beauty and homeware to fitness, books and sustainable living. She has interviewed celebrities, such as Lucy Siegle, Prue Leith, Bosh! and Julia Quinn to hear their product recommendations. Email Eva with the latest news, launches and trends at eva.waite-taylor@independent.co.uk, and follow her on Instagram @evawaitetaylor and Twitter @evawaitetaylor.

Amira Arasteh, Assistant eCommerce Editor

Amira Arasteh (The Independent)

Amira joined the IndyBest team in October 2022 and in her position of assistant editor she covers a broad range of topics with a particular interest in fashion, beauty, food, health/fitness and tech. Having started her career at WIRED UK and British GQ working on fashion and sustainable tech, Amira has also written and edited content spanning from news and lifestyle to fashion and beauty at The Telegraph. You can contact Amira with on email at amira.arasteh@independent.co.uk and follow her on Instagram @amira58.

Daisy Lester, eCommerce Writer

Dasiy Lester (Daisy Lester)

Daisy Lester is an eCommerce writer for IndyBest and covers product and lifestyle content across the section, with a particular interest in fashion. She joined the team in October 2020 as a production journalist and was promoted to eCommerce writer in March 2022. Daisy stays abreast of fashion and beauty launches and has worked various sales events so is an expert at digging out the best deals. You can email Daisy with news and product launches at daisy.lester@independent.co.uk and reach out to her via Twitter at @D_aisyl.

Alex Lee, Tech Writer

Alex Lee (Alex Lee )

Alex Lee specialises in consumer technology and frequently reviews the latest Apple devices, audio gear and games for IndyBest. He is an expert at helping readers find the right tech for their needs. Before joining The Independent, Alex worked at Wired where he wrote features, reviews and analysis pieces on a range of subjects including internet culture, privacy and security, and science and gadgets. Email Alex at alex.lee@independent.co.uk or find him on Twitter at @1AlexL.

Steve Hogarty, Tech Writer

Steve Hogarty (Steve Hogarty)

Steve Hogarty is a tech writer at IndyBest, he covers anything with a chip in it, from phones, laptops, tablets and e-bikes to gaming, smart home and audio hardware. He has more than a decade’s experience in the videogames and technology industry and joined IndyBest in 2021. Steve was a regular guest on the TV series Videogame Nation and his previous publications include City AM and PC Zone. Email Steve with tech news and products launches at steve.hogarty@independent.co.uk.

Lois Borny, Production Journalist

Lois Borny ( )

Lois Borny is a production journalist at IndyBest where she uploads our expert tester’s reviews. Having joined The Independent in March 2021, she now works across product news, reviews and image production. Lois also writes for the section and covers everything from fashion and beauty to home and garden. Lois is particularly passionate about vegan products and sustainability. You can reach out to Lois through Twitter @lois_eva_ or send her an email at lois.borny@independent.co.uk.

Angharad Moran, Sub-editor

Angharad Mran (a)

Angharad Moran is IndyBest’s sub-editor. She joined The Independent in August 2022 and was formerly a production editor at Key Publishing and Immediate Media. Angharad oversees the production of all content on IndyBest and other areas of eCommerce, including product news, reviews and round-ups.

Why you should trust us

Independent

Honest, independent reviews are our main priority. We are committed to bringing our readers non-biased, accurate information and to recommending the best retailers for each product. To this end we do not let commercial values affect our editorial judgement. While we occasionally run advertisements across the section, this does not impact our product selection, which is a result of rigorous testing. Being independent and unbiased in our reviews and shopping guides is backed up by the weight of The Independent and its values.

Real-life testing

Here at IndyBest, all of our experts test everything in real-life settings. Rather than testing in labs, all products we review are tested by and on the people who use them every day. This enables us to give our readers an honest and realistic review of how a product will perform when they use it themselves. If we don’t think it is worth your money and is not something we’d buy ourselves, it won’t be featured.

Affiliate disclosure

We are open about the fact that in certain instances we make money from the products purchased through our links to brands and retailers’s websites. But we never allow this to influence our product selection, which is a result of real-world testing and expert advice, and our commercial and editorial teams work independently. The revenue we do make helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Your privacy

At The Independent, we take your privacy seriously, which is why we adhere to a strict privacy policy and cookie policy. Similarly, when it comes to any competitions that we run, there are a number of terms and conditions we abide by.

How we test

The mission of IndyBest is simple: to provide an unbiased and independent review of every product that we feature. How we test depends on what is being reviewed, but what remains the same is that it’s always conducted in a real-world setting.

For our guide to the best mattresses, for example, our expert assessed comfort, thickness, moveability and whether they could feel their co-tester’s movements. While for best dehumidifiers, our reviewer paid attention to energy efficiency, noise levels and how easy they were to move.

You’ll also notice that within each of our reviews, we provide a star rating out of five for the products featured. IndyBest does this so as to provide a brief look at how we rate the product, but we’d always recommend reading the full review to get a proper understanding of how it performs before you buy it.

FAQs

Do you take payment from brands or retailers to be featured in reviews and shopping guides?

No, IndyBest does not take payment from brands or retailers to be featured. In some cases, we do make a small amount of commission if you choose to buy based on our recommendation; this helps to fund The Independent’s journalism.

Do you pay for the products that you feature?

No, the products are sent to our reviewers by brands and retailers for testing. If we do not think that it is worth your money, it won’t be included.

How often do you update content?

We like to keep our content updated regularly to make sure that prices and links are correct. Similarly, a large proportion of our reviews are rewritten once a year to make sure that they are as current as possible.

How many hours do you spend researching and testing?

The amount of time spent testing and researching depends on what is being reviewed. For our best mattress guide, instead of lying on each one for 10 minutes, our expert slept on different models every night for four months, which is around 1,000 hours of testing. Whereas for our best hooded blankets review, these were assessed over a two-week period, with our tester considering quality, warmth, eco-credentials, value for money and design.

Contact us

If you have any comments or complaints and want to get in touch, please do so by emailing us at: managingeditor@independent.co.uk

We also want to read your reviews and see photos and videos of the products that you have invested in as a result of our advice. Email indybestcommunity@independent.co.uk or use the hashtag #IndyCommunity on your social media posts for a chance to be featured.