Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

18 best wireless earbuds, tried and tested for quality sound and noise cancellation

Cut ties with fiddly wires, thanks to these best wireless earbuds from Apple, Sony, Bose and more

David Phelan
Tuesday 23 May 2023 14:03

FYI

We updated this article on 23 May to add the Sony WF-C700N and reflect price changes throughout

<p>We tested for sound quality, comfort, battery life, value, and how easy they were to set up and use</p>

We tested for sound quality, comfort, battery life, value, and how easy they were to set up and use

(The Independent)

Our Top Picks

There was a time when using headphones meant having to be permanently tethered to your phone, constantly untangling cables as you go. But ever since smartphone manufacturers started ditching the headphone jack on their handsets, headphones and earphones have gone wireless.

Now, they’re more portable than ever, and in-ear headphones offer the highest level of portability, fitting comfortably inside your pocket. True wireless earbuds, as they’re called when they don’t have any wires at all, are lightweight and often offer great comfort.

Some fit so snugly into your ears that they keep the outside world out by a process of noise isolation. Others build on this with electronic help, called active noise cancellation (ANC).

Yet more have extra features, such as built-in voice assistants that can answer your questions, send messages and turn up the volume.

You’re most likely to use wireless earbuds with your phone, laptop or tablet, and some earbuds are smart enough to switch seamlessly between devices, as you need them to.

Related stories

13 best wireless headphones of 2023: Over-ears and on-ears
Google Pixel buds pro review: At long last, AirPods pro for Android fans
Sennheiser momentum true wireless 3 review: Stellar controls and superior sound – if only they were comfier
16 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget: Portable, wireless and waterproof
Beats studio buds review: Sophisticated sound in a stylish package
11 best kids’ headphones for noise-free screen time

How we tested

We’ve tested the best wireless earbuds for sound quality (above all), comfort, battery life, ease of setup and simplicity of use. We’ve also rated each model according to extra features and, of course, value for money.

The best wireless earbuds for 2023 are:

  • Best overall wireless earbuds – Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds: £199, Johnlewis.com
  • Best noise-cancelling wireless earbuds – Apple AirPods pro 2nd gen wireless earbuds: £249, Apple.com
  • Best luxury wireless earbuds – Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 wireless earbuds: £298.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best wireless earbuds for running – Beats powerbeats pro wireless earbuds: £219, Johnlewis.com
  • Best wireless earbuds for sound quality – Bose quietcomfort 2 wireless earbuds: £279.95, Bose.co.uk

Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds

  • Best: Overall wireless earbuds
  • Battery life, earbuds: 8 hours
  • Battery life, charging case: 16 hours
  • Noise cancellation: Yes
  • Closed or open design: Closed
  • Earbud weight: 5.7g
  • Wireless-chargeable case: Yes

Sony’s latest in-ears are the company’s best yet. And that’s saying something since the previous versions – the WF-1000XM3s – were already sensational. The new model is completely redesigned with a distinctive look. The noise cancelling here is subtle but effective – Sony says the quiet it produces should be alive, like the silence between movements in a concert hall. Done badly, noise-cancelling can make the ears feel under pressure, but there’s little of that here.

Although these are small, light earbuds, they manage significant bass as well as great, precise clarity in higher notes. At once delicate and powerful, these earbuds have some of the best audio of any wireless headphones.

Read the full Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds review

Continue reading...

Apple AirPods pro 2nd gen wireless earbuds

  • Best: Noise-cancelling wireless earbuds
  • Battery life, earbuds: 6 hours with noise-cancellation turned on
  • Battery life, charging case: 30 hours
  • Noise cancellation: Yes
  • Closed or open design: Closed
  • Earbud weight: 5.4g
  • Wireless chargeable case: Yes

The new in-ears from Apple take a successful design and leave it almost intact, but add considerable internal improvements...

The small earbuds fit the ear well and stay put securely and there are now four sizes of silicone ear tips to ensure decent sound isolation. In fact, it uses the camera on the iPhone to work out what you can hear best from the way your ear looks and can adjust the audio accordingly. Plus, when you pair them with an iPhone, a near-instantaneous process, the phone can play a sound that tells it if it’s a good fit. A faster chip in the earbuds has also helped improve the sound quality.

While the noise-cancelling was already among the very best in any in-ear headphones, it’s noticeably better here. Apple claims it can quell twice as much noise now, and in practice it works brilliantly. The charging case also now comes with Find My capabilities, that is, you can use your iPhone to find it when you misplace it and the case can even make a noise to help you locate it.

Read the full AirPods pro 2nd gen review

Continue reading...

Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 wireless earbuds

  • Best: Luxury wireless earbuds
  • Battery life, earbuds: 4 hours
  • Battery life, charging case: 16 hours
  • Noise cancellation: Yes
  • Earbud weight: 8g
  • Wireless-chargeable case: Yes

The elegant Pi7 earbuds look spectacular, with gold details and a striking, premium finish. There are three different sizes of ear tips supplied and the buds are comfortable in the ear as you twist them into position. Though the battery life isn’t huge at just four hours, there are another four full charges in the case and a quick charge of 10 minutes is enough for two hours of playback. There’s also a cool extra feature with these earbuds: the case works as a device to retransmit audio. You plug one of the supplied cables into your music source – your laptop, say – and the other into the case, and the audio plays wirelessly from the case to the earbuds. The audio quality is really terrific, with deft clarity and solid power. At this price, we should hope so.

Read the full Bowers & Wilkins PI7 true wireless earbuds review

Continue reading...

Beats powerbeats pro wireless earbuds

  • Best: Wireless earbuds for running
  • Battery life, earbuds: 9 hours
  • Battery life, charging case: 15 hours
  • Noise cancellation: No
  • Closed or open design: Closed
  • Earbud weight: 11.2g
  • Wireless-chargeable case: No

Beats powerbeats pro are highly unlikely to fall out of your ears, even when you’re running full pelt. That’s down to the over-ear hooks, which are secure and comfortable. Although there’s no noise cancellation, the audio here is excellent, partly down to the four different ear-tip sizes that help create a tight seal in the ear. The Beats logo is a button to control music playback or take calls. Beats is known for its proficiency with bass and that’s certainly the case here, though the earbuds are still capable of some subtlety and range. Beats, which is part of Apple, makes the powerbeats pro in six colours: glacier blue, navy, ivory, cloud pink, lava red and black.

Read the full Beats powerbeats pro review

Continue reading...

Bose quietcomfort 2 wireless earbuds

  • Best: Wireless earbuds for sound quality
  • Battery life, earbuds: 6 hours
  • Battery life, charging case: 18 hours
  • Noise cancellation: Yes
  • Closed or open design: Closed
  • Earbud weight: 6.2g
  • Wireless-chargeable case: Yes

Bose’s latest in-ears are pricier than most, but they also sound better than almost every competitive pair of headphones we’ve tested. The noise-cancelling here is astonishing, with the loudest of background sounds silenced effortlessly. The earbuds fit well, thanks to three sizes of ear tip and stability bands, which ensure an effective fit. A tone sounds each time you put them in your ear, as the earbuds calibrate the audio for your ears. As a result, the audio quality here is exceptional across the board, with strong, detailed sound that’s rich and faithful. They are comfortable for extended wearing and easy to use. Expensive, perhaps, but absolutely worth it.

Continue reading...

Sennheiser momentum true wireless 3 earbuds

  • Best: Wireless earbuds for battery life
  • Battery life, earbuds: 7 hours
  • Battery life, charging case: 28 hours
  • Noise cancellation: Yes
  • Closed or open design: Closed
  • Earbud weight: 5.8g
  • Wireless-chargeable case: Yes

Sennheiser’s audio knowledge is strongly implemented in the company’s third-generation in-ear buds, resulting in outstanding audio, with rich clarity for excellent vocals and mid tones, though the bass can dominate a little. Noise cancellation is decent, though not the best out there, but works to subdue background noise well enough. The touch controls on the earbuds – a source of shame on many true-wireless headphones – are great here: straightforward, intuitive and effective. And unlike its predecessor, the new earbuds have a case that supports wireless charging.

Continue reading...

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 pro wireless earbuds

  • Best: Wireless earbuds for Samsung users
  • Battery life, earbuds: 5 hours
  • Battery life, charging case: 18 hours
  • Noise cancellation: Yes
  • Closed or open design: Closed
  • Earbud weight: 5.5g
  • Wireless-chargeable case: Yes

Samsung’s in-ears have a neat design that fits in the ear, without the stalk or overhang found in many buds. Like AirPods Pro, there’s a useful ear tip fit test so you can be sure you’re getting a snug fit that seals in the music. The Buds 2 pro are lightweight and fit the ear comfortably. Samsung owns audio company AKG, which has tuned these earbuds immaculately, so the sound quality is tremendous.

Active noise-cancelling is also strong, though no match for the Bose QC Earbuds II (£239.95, Bose.co.uk) or AirPods Pro second generation (£249, Apple.com). It’s worth noting that just as AirPods work best with the iPhone and iPad, you get the most out of these buds with Samsung Galaxy phones or tablets, though they do also work with Apple and Android devices. These Galaxy-only features include 24-bit audio.

Continue reading...

Sony WF-C700N

  • Best: budget earbuds for audio quality
  • Battery life, earbuds: 7.5 hours
  • Battery life, charging case: 7.5 hours
  • Noise cancellation : Yes
  • Closed or open design: Closed
  • Earbud weight: 4.6g
  • Wireless chargeable case: No

Sony’s earbuds can be expensive but are often great – see the overall best buy above. But its latest release is a budget option, so you might expect less stellar results. In fact, the WF-C700N are so good you might wonder if it’s worth spending more. After all, these earbuds include active noise cancelling, which is still rare at this price point.

The earbuds are small and light, and come in a charging case which snaps the buds magnetically back in place when you’re done listening. There’s no wireless charging for this case, mind. Also missing are advanced audio codecs for higher-quality sound. Still, these buds sound excellent, with plenty of power matched with subtlety and detail. The noise-cancelling is good, though not as good as the pricier models here.

Continue reading...

Google Pixel buds pro

  • Best: Noise-cancellation for Android
  • Battery life, earbuds: Up to 11 hours
  • Battery life, charging case : 31 hours
  • Noise cancellation: Yes
  • Closed or open design: Closed
  • Earbud weight: 6.24g
  • Wireless chargeable case: Yes

Like Apple’s AirPods Pro, which cost £70 more, the Pixel buds pro have plenty of features, from a wireless charging case to active noise cancelling. There are three sizes of silicone tip and a eartip seal test which plays music to help you ensure you have the right one in place. Fitting is important and these can be fiddly until you learn the knack: rotate after you’ve put it in your ear until there’s a snug seal.

There’s no stalk on the buds pro – they sit entirely in your ear. Controls, then, are down to a tap, tap-and-hold or swiping forwards or backwards. This last one controls volume. All are quickly intuitive and work well. Audio quality is good, with plenty of bass but a balanced sound. Noise-cancelling is tremendous, though not quite matching the AirPods Pro (£249, Apple.com) or Sony WF-1000XM4 (£199, Johnlewis.com).

Choose from four colours: charcoal, which is dark grey, coral (pink), fog (pale blue) and lemongrass, a tasty citrus yellow-green. Though the case is an off-white, whichever you plump for.

Read the full Google Pixel Buds Pro review

Continue reading...

Nothing ear (2) wireless earbuds

  • Best: Wireless earbuds for style
  • Battery life, earbuds: Up to 6.3 hours
  • Battery life, charging case: 36 hours
  • Noise cancellation: Yes
  • Closed or open design: Closed
  • Earbud weight: 4.5g
  • Wireless chargeable case: Yes

The new earbuds from Nothing look very similar to the earlier Nothing ear (1), but there are two big differences. First, the audio has been improved. Second, the cost is a lot more than the launch price of the earlier headphones. That’s because the Nothing ear (1) originally had a £99 price sticker, but that went up, and the new headphones match the increased price of £129. Even so, they still represent good value. 

Nothing says it’s been able to put better components in the latest model. The design is very slightly changed, with a flatter lid to the case, for instance, but retaining the transparent earbud stalks and colour-coded dots to make it easy to tell them apart, both for the box and your ears. Noise-cancelling is better this time around and there is support for high-resolution audio codecs, so long as you are listening to music coming from a Nothing, Huawei or Oppo smartphone. There’s also a personalised audio setup, which is useful. The fit in the ear remains comfortable, even for long listening sessions.

Read our full review of the Nothing ear (2)

Continue reading...

Apple AirPods 3rd gen wireless earbuds

  • Best: Wireless earbuds for iPhone
  • Battery life, earbuds: 6 hours
  • Battery life, charging case: 24 hours
  • Noise cancellation: No
  • Closed or open design: Open
  • Earbud weight: 4.3g
  • Wireless-chargeable case: Optional

Apple’s latest regular earbuds, without ‘pro’ in the title, are a huge step forward over the previous generation (which is still available, at a significantly lower price). But the third-gen model offers a lot more. There’s a complete redesign, with a shorter stem and a more bulbous earpiece, which fits more securely in the ear. Battery life is an hour better, at six hours compared with the second-generation’s five hours. Best of all, it includes the spatial audio also found on the pricier pro earbuds, with personalisation, so your individual ears get the best sound they can. There’s also a version with a wireless-chargeable case, for £10 extra.

Read our full AirPods review

Continue reading...

Beats studio buds wireless earbuds

  • Best: Value wireless earbuds
  • Battery life, earbuds: 8 hours
  • Battery life, charging case: 16 hours
  • Noise cancellation: Yes
  • Closed or open design: Closed
  • Earbud weight: 5g
  • Wireless-chargeable case: No

The studio buds are remarkable value, offering excellent noise cancellation for little more than half the price of Apple’s other brand, the AirPods pro. Though there are some features missing (take an earbud out and music just keeps playing) there are useful and effective extras such as compatibility with spatial audio effects. Beats is known for its predilection for bass, but this is far from overwhelming here, and there’s much to like in the boisterous but defined sound. The buds themselves are tiny, allowing for long-wearing comfort. And, unlike the AirPods, they pair as easily with Android phones as they do with iPhones. Choose from black, white and the trademark Beats red finishes.

Continue reading...

Google Pixel buds A-series wireless earbuds

  • Best: Wireless earbuds for Android
  • Battery life, earbuds: 5 hours
  • Battery life, charging case: 20 hours
  • Noise cancellation: No
  • Closed or open design: Closed
  • Earbud weight: 5g
  • Wireless-chargeable case: No

Google’s latest in-ears offer great value and strong sound that’s easy to listen to. Though there’s no active noise cancelling, the tight fit isolates the ears pretty well. That said, there is some venting that prevents the claustrophobic feeling some earbuds cause, so some outside noise seeps in. The fit is helped by small fins that hold the buds in place well. These headphones do work for Apple iPhone users but the set-up is most seamless when used with an Android phone, where integration with Google Assistant is flawless.

Read the full Google Pixel buds A-series review

Continue reading...

OnePlus buds pro wireless earbuds

  • Best: Wireless earbuds for Dolby Atmos
  • Battery life, earbuds: 7 hours
  • Battery life, charging case: 31 hours
  • Noise cancellation: Yes
  • Closed or open design: Closed
  • Earbud weight: 4.35g
  • Wireless-chargeable case: Yes

Just as AirPods work best with Apple devices, so these headphones from phone manufacturer OnePlus have extra features when connected to one of the company’s handsets. The noise cancelling is good, with three levels of sound reduction to choose from: max cancellation is especially effective. Audio overall is great, especially if you have the right content and the right OnePlus phone, where Dolby Atmos fidelity comes into play.

But the headline here is the battery life, which is remarkable. Not only do they play for up to 38 hours (without noise cancelling), they recharge quickly, with 10 minutes of cable-based charge offering almost 10 hours of playback.

Continue reading...

Grado GT 220 wireless earbuds

  • Best: Wireless earbuds for working out
  • Battery life, earbuds: 6 hours
  • Battery life, charging case: 30 hours
  • Noise cancellation: No
  • Closed or open design: Closed
  • Earbud weight: 5g
  • Wireless-chargeable case: Yes

The simple twist-to-fit design of Grado’s first true-wireless in-ears means they are secure and ideal for working out. Controls are through a touch surface on each of the buds, which are versatile and easy to use. Grado is known for its open-backed headphones, but these are closed, perhaps because the need for sound isolation meant open wasn’t an option. Even without noise cancelling, though, the audio here is tremendous, with punchy sound that’s detailed and accurate. Though they lack the bass of some, there’s a lot to like here.

Continue reading...

Nothing ear (stick) wireless earbuds

  • Best: Wireless earbuds for comfort
  • Battery life, earbuds: 7 hours
  • Battery life, charging case: 29 hours
  • Noise cancellation: No
  • Closed or open design: Open
  • Earbud weight: 4.4g
  • Wireless-chargeable case: Yes

Nothing is a cute name for a tech company. It was created by Carl Pei, formerly a founder of OnePlus, and so far the brand has launched three products, a phone and two pairs of earbuds. The first pair was called Nothing ear (1) and offered great noise cancelling for a low price. When Nothing ear (stick) arrived, though, the previous buds went up in price, leaving (stick) as the most affordable.

There’s no noise-cancelling here, but the sound is still extremely good. The design is elegant and attractive – like Nothing’s other products – even down to the highly accessible case: twist the tube to get at the buds. They are comfortable in the ear, even for lengthy listening sessions. The controls on the earbuds are efficient, but you need to position them just right for easy usage.

Continue reading...

Panasonic RZ-S500W wireless earbuds

  • Best: Wireless earbuds for budget noise cancellation
  • Battery life, earbuds: 6 hours 30 minutes
  • Battery life, charging case: 13 hours
  • Noise cancellation: Yes
  • Closed or open design: Closed
  • Earbud weight: 7g
  • Wireless-chargeable case: No

When Panasonic’s earbuds first launched they were strong value, and they’re now a lot cheaper. They offer noise cancelling at a keen price, and it’s very good, not least because much of the technology comes from the sister brand Technics, which is rather pricier. The design is elegant and simple, and because there are five different sizes of ear tips to choose from, you can be sure of the perfect fit. The audio quality is strong with a powerful, direct sound. There’s a good amount of bass but it’s not overpowering and you can adjust that in the smartphone app. Battery life is decent and call quality is strong, making these headphones a great all-around choice at a low price.

Read the full Panasonic RZ-S500W review

Continue reading...

NuraTrue pro wireless earbuds

  • Best: Wireless earbuds for optimised audio
  • Battery life, earbuds: 8 hours
  • Battery life, charging case: 32 hours
  • Noise cancellation: Yes
  • Closed or open design: Closed
  • Earbud weight: 8.6g
  • Wireless-chargeable case: Yes

Nurasound is a brand with outstanding audio personalisation capabilities. Tune the earbuds to your own ears and the improvement in sound quality compared with the neutral setting on NuraTrue pro is striking. The earbuds also offer great sound because of compatibility with the AptX Lossless audio codec as well as decent – though not class-leading – noise-cancelling. Like other earbuds, there’s a transparency mode here, so you can hear what people are saying to you without removing the headphones – Nura calls this ‘social’ mode.

Overall, the sound is extremely good, but the price means they’re not the most competitive earbuds out there. These earbuds are currently out of stock, but are expected to restock soon.

Continue reading...

Wireless earbud FAQs

Is it worth buying wireless earbuds?

Yes. Wireless earbuds are a huge improvement over traditional wired earphones, eradicating cables and allowing for greater freedom of movement with no compromise in sound quality. Not only do fewer and fewer phones have a 3.5mm audio jack to plug earphones into, but better earbud designs and adjustable silicon tips allow for a secure fit to ensure your new earphones won’t fall out and go missing.

Should I buy wireless earbuds or headphones?

That depends on how you want to use them. For runners, earbuds have an advantage over headphones as they’re less bulky and won’t slide off your head as you start to sweat.

Some true wireless earbuds like the Beats powerbeats pro (£189, Johnlewis.com) have flexible winged hooks to secure them to your ears during intense workouts, but you could also consider sporty earbuds connected by a single wire that goes across the back of your neck. These allow you to remove your earbuds without having to pocket them or put them in their case.

What should I look for when buying wireless earbuds?

Battery life is an important factor to consider when buying wireless earbuds. The charging case might have a large battery capacity, but make sure the earbuds themselves can last a day.

If you commute or live in a busy part of town, you’ll want noise-cancelling earbuds. Some earbuds market themselves as noise-isolating, which simply means they form a tight seal in your ears to block some sound. The best noise-cancelling is active noise-cancelling, which uses the microphone on the earbuds to listen to external noise as it enters the ear and uses that information to actively disrupt the soundwaves and reduce noise.

What’s the difference between wireless and true wireless earbuds?

True wireless headphones do not have a cable or connector between the two earbuds at all, while wireless headphones are still connected in some way, for example, via an over-ear band or around the back of your neck, but don’t require access to a phone jack.

Do wireless earbuds have microphones to take calls on the go?

True wireless earbuds have a microphone in the casing, with most models containing one mic in each earbud. As for wireless headphones, they usually feature a mic in the connector band, so you can easily take calls on the go.

The verdict: Wireless earbuds

Sony’s WF-1000XM4s triumphed over all rivals with exceptional audio, stunning noise cancellation and great design. But there are other great earbuds here, especially Bose’s quietcomfort 2 wireless earbuds and Apple’s second-generation AirPods pro.

More headphone recommendations:

Combine the best wireless earphones with the best mobile phone deals

Ditch the fussy wires but keep the headband with the best wireless headphones, from Bose to JBL

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
Save £200 on 2023 holidays with this TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
Up to 30% off new in fashion at ASOS
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off all bookings with this Travelodge discount code
The Body Shop Discount Code
20% off all orders - The Body Shop discount code
Cult Beauty Discount Code
15% off all £25+ orders - Cult Beauty discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
Up to 20% off fragrance gift sets for men & women

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in