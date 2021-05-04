You can’t go far without seeing someone with tiny wireless earbuds peeping out of their ears as they walk along.

They are often, though not always, Apple AirPods: tiny and gleaming white.

But maybe, although you’ve admired the freedom that no wires gives you, you really want something that covers your ears more completely, keeping the music in and the outside world out.

Plenty of wireless headphones fit on or over your ears, and the fact that they don’t push directly into your lugholes means there’s a different – less intrusive – feel compared with in-ears.

Important considerations include battery life – usually much longer than is possible with the small batteries of in-ears.

Read more:

Over-ear and on-ear headphones are almost always better than in-ear when it comes to active noise-cancelling: the electronic noise-cancelling that listens to the noise of the outside world, creates a sound that is the exact opposite and feeds it in so the two cancel each other out. When this is done well, it is a sensational experience.

Noise cancelling is a feature on most, though not all, top-flight wireless headphones. After all, if you hear less of the outside world, the music is going to sound better.

All 10 of these pairs have noise-cancelling onboard, but they have been chosen for their all-round sound quality, not just whether they’ll do you on your commute.

In testing the headphones, as well as concentrating on sound quality, we focused on comfort, design, value and ease of use.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

The best wireless headphones for 2021 are:

Best wireless headphones – Sony WH-1000XM3: £235, Johnlewis.com

– Sony WH-1000XM3: £235, Johnlewis.com Best for noise-cancelling –Bose headphones 700: £299.99, bose.co.uk

–Bose headphones 700: £299.99, bose.co.uk Best for the office – Technics EAH-F70N: £229.95, Amazon.com

– Technics EAH-F70N: £229.95, Amazon.com Best for battery life – Audio-Technica ATH-ANC900BT: £259.99, Johnlewis.com

– Audio-Technica ATH-ANC900BT: £259.99, Johnlewis.com Best for travel – Sennheiser momentum 3 wireless: £299.32, Amazon.com

Sennheiser momentum 3 wireless: £299.32, Amazon.com Best for comfort – AKG N700NCM2: £269, Argos.co.uk

AKG N700NCM2: £269, Argos.co.uk Best for sound quality – Bowers & Wilkins PX7: £279, Amazon.co.uk

Bowers & Wilkins PX7: £279, Amazon.co.uk Best for iPhone users – Beats solo pro: £269.95, Apple.com

Beats solo pro: £269.95, Apple.com Best budget wireless headphones –JBL Tune 750BTNC: £100, Uk.jbl.com

–JBL Tune 750BTNC: £100, Uk.jbl.com Best for style – Master & Dynamic MW65, £414.19, Amazon.co.uk

Sony WH-1000XM3 Best wireless headphones Sony’s premium headphones sound astonishingly good at all times. Noise cancelling is built in, but even with it turned off, the audio here is rich and appealing, with an attractive tone and strong mid-notes. The noise cancelling on these headphones is not quite as good as the Bose Headphones 700 below, but there’s almost nothing in it. Sony characterised the noise-cancelling effect it was aiming for as being like the silence that falls between movements in a classical concert hall. This is good because poor noise-cancelling can give you a headache. Although not quite as light as the Bose cans, these are comfortable, with the over-ear design wrapping around your ears nicely. The touch panels on the ear cups are easy to use and the battery lasts up to 30 hours, with a 10-minute charge enough for five hours of playback. A recent price cut makes these headphones great value. Buy now £ 235 , Sony Centres Direct {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Bose noise cancelling headphones 700 Best for noise cancelling Bose has historically offered the best active noise-cancelling, but the competition has caught up in recent years. This new pair is a big step forward, thanks to subtle, effective noise-cancelling in all situations, adjustable across 10 levels. They feature microphones designed to reduce noise so that if you’re on a phone call using the headphones, you can be heard even in very noisy environments. With a lightweight headband and super-soft ear cups, the headphones are superbly comfortable even for lengthy listening sessions. The build quality is sumptuous and the design, a big change from the regular Bose style, is classy and elegant. The Bose 700 headphones run for 20 hours when charged. Buy now £ 279 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Technics EAH-F70N Best for the office The premium-build quality and snazzy design of these over-ear headphones really stands out. The soft ear-cups have enough pressure to hold them in place snugly, while still remaining highly comfortable. That’s helped by a clever joint that manoeuvres the ear cups so they’re just right for your head. Like several pairs here, there are different levels of noise-cancelling to choose from. Audio is immersive and punchy, with plenty of precision and a well-balanced sound across a wide stage – and plenty of bass. Battery life is 20 hours. Buy now £ 229.95 , Amazon.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Audio-Technica ATH-ANC900BT Best for battery life These luxurious headphones are surprisingly lightweight, despite their size, thanks to carefully chosen components. The intensity of noise cancelling can be adjusted to three levels. One of these, designed to let in the outside world, is activated by holding the left ear-cup for a couple of seconds. Four microphones monitor the ambient sound and compensate for it. Battery life is especially strong at around 35 hours. Audio quality is tremendous: bright and dynamic. Buy now £ 259.99 , Johnlewis.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Sennheiser momentum 3 wireless Best for travel Sennheiser’s Momentum series have a strikingly different look, with an eye-catching stainless-steel section of the headband that slides to suit your ears. The oval ear-cups are extremely comfortable, even for lengthy wearing sessions. When you unfold the headphones they automatically turn on, start playing music once they recognise they are being worn, and pause again when they’re removed. Sennheiser’s noise cancelling is effective and versatile, with settings that include a transparency mode so you can hear train announcements, for example. The leather ear-cups offer enough sound isolation that you can turn noise cancelling off to save battery life – which is 17 hours. Buy now £ 339 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} AKG N700NCM2 Best for comfort The latest over-ear headphones from AKG (now owned by Samsung) look, feel and sound sumptuous. Like some other models here, noise cancelling is a part of the package, and while it’s not as good as that from Bose or Sony, it’s still excellent. Meanwhile, audio quality without noise cancelling is extremely good: detailed and clear, with a rich but neutral tone. The snug fit is helped by memory foam in the leatherette ear cushions. Battery life is strong, if not quite the best here, at 23 hours between charges. Buy now £ 269 , Argos.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Best for sound quality Bowers & Wilkins makes splendidly beautiful headphones. The PX7 over-ears are supremely comfortable and sound great, not least because the speakers inside the ear cups feel like they’re perfectly angled for maximum sound. There’s also a neat control for pausing music playback. If you’re wearing headphones and someone comes to speak to you, the most natural thing you can do is lift one ear cup away from your head. Do this with the PX7s and the music stops until you put it back (note that if you have to adjust the fit of the headphones, the same thing happens). Up to 30 hours of listening between charges. Buy now £ 329 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Beats solo pro Best for iPhone users On-ear headphones like these can feel less heavy or less isolating than over-ears, but while some don’t match up in audio quality, the solo pro headphones from Beats are excellent. They feature adaptive noise-cancelling that adjusts to block ambient noise wherever you are. The controls are simple and intuitive, with no power button – they turn on when you unfold them. Beats is owned by Apple, so pairing these headphones with an Apple device is exceptionally easy (although they work with any compatible Bluetooth device), and the headphones are charged by the same Lightning cable that the iPhone uses. Battery life with noise-cancelling on is 22 hours, but this jumps to 40 hours if you turn it off. Buy now £ 269.96 , Apple.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} JBL tune 750BTNC Best budget wireless headphones Despite the low price, these over-ear headphones sound great and even include excellent noise-cancelling. Audio is great, including solid bass and great clarity, coming close to the most expensive headphones here. Don’t think the lower price means fewer features, however, as the headphones come with voice control via virtual personal assistant activated by an ear-cup button. Battery life is lower than many – just 15 hours – but that’s still enough for most people. Audio is especially good when it comes to bass, although there is much to like about the sound across the board. Choose from black, blue, white or red finishes: the design is great and leans to the funky rather than the exquisite. Buy now £ 119.99 , Uk.jbl.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Master & Dynamic MW65 Best for style These are expensive headphones, but they look and feel sensational. Oh, and the sound is terrific, too. The outstanding build quality is one of the reasons for the high price, but the supple leather in the headband, the aluminium build and the soft foam in the ear cups make for a really comfy experience. Battery life is 24 hours, but there’s also a fast-charge feature which means that a 15-minute charge takes the battery to 50 per cent. Of course, at this price, it has great noise-cancelling, even if it can’t quite match the Sony above. Buy now £ 414.19 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.