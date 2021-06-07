Frequency: 20Hz - 20kHz

Weight: 4.75g earbuds, 35g case

Resistance: IPX5 in earbuds, IPX4 in case

Play time: 25 hours overall with fully charged case

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.1

Touch control: Music control, voice assistant, call control, transparency mode

Design

The mode IIs are unashamedly Marshall: the massive M on each earbud will attest to that. The design works perfectly for the earbuds to fit in with the brands overarching aesthetic: it’s loud but straightforward, with the rock edge that people have gravitated towards for almost 60 years.

The carry case/charging dock is a great size, rivalling AirPods for portability, and the whole unit is lightweight, coming in at under 40g. Charging is as easy as popping the earbuds in the case and forgetting about them, and a two-hour charge of the case will give you an impressive 25 hours of listening time overall. The case also supports wireless charging alongside the included USB-C cable and has a faux leather finish that reflects the brand’s amp history, while lending a level of ruggedness that will quash any concerns about scratches. The tell-tale italicised Marshall logo adorns the top and opening up the case, you’re greeted with a brass Bluetooth button, the M-emblazoned earbuds, and a gold-finish “EST. 1962” on the inside of the lid. It all looks very swish, very cool and very Marshall.

The partner app is a solid bit of software. Clean and simple, you can adjust the EQ if you think the sound needs a little tweak but besides that, Marshall pretty much lets you get on with listening. Touch control on the earbuds themselves is easy to navigate – a couple of taps on the left bud for voice control, a touch on the right to play your track: you get the picture. There’s no option to alter volume levels, which is a bit of a shame, but the touch technology on offer is easy to understand and works consistently.

The fit feels snug and stays in the ear in most situations, including the strained 5k jog/walk hybrid activity we tested them on. Marshall also provides four sizes of earbud, accounting for most ear sizes. The IPX5 water resistance gives you more than enough protection in the rain or on a sweaty run, but these aren’t earphones to go swimming in. Then again, how many people take their earbuds to the local public pool?

Sound

The sound that Marshall fans know and love is here in abundance. The mode IIs don’t have active noise cancellation but you’re buying a Marshall product for the sound it puts in your ear, not the sound it blocks out, and when it comes to the former, these headphones deliver. The sound is nicely balanced, with thumping bass giving your ear a shake without detracting from higher registers. Audio clarity is as good as you can get for an earbud, with the custom-tuned dynamic drivers contributing to crisp trebles and calm mids.

Voice commands and hands-free calls are both easily handled by the mode IIs. Calls are especially impressive, with great clarity on both ends and feedback of your own voice that simultaneously makes you feel like you’re performing on stage and makes sure you’re not shouting too loudly about Married at First Sight Australia while walking along a busy street.

EQ adjustments are a fun exploration on the app, with five different frequencies in a row for you to slide up and down, depending on your personal tastes. There’s space for two personal presets alongside Marshall’s own opinion on the best sound, but we usually bow to expertise like that. Transparency (that is, how much of your surroundings you can hear) adjustments are also available, with a discernible, if not huge, difference in listening modes.

The verdict: Marshall mode II earbuds

If Marshall designed the mode IIs to challenge Apple’s grip on the market, it’s made a very strong start. These earphones are louder, clearer, and give you enough touch control to keep almost everything hands-free. For the first truly wireless in-ear headphones from the brand, there’s not much to improve. The sound is close to the best out there. The price puts the Mode IIs into a premium bracket. This is understandable: while Marshall is late to the game with its earbuds, the audio technology inside them is enough to warrant the cost. As an alternative to the usual suspects, the Mode II earbuds are a great option that produce exactly what you want from a Marshall product: a hell of a sound.