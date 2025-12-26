The Currys Boxing Day sale has kicked off, with the retailer rolling out competitive pricing on tech and home appliances. With so many discounts on offer, I'm here to bring you the best deals available.

Whether a hoped-for gift failed to appear under your Christmas tree or you’re upgrading an old appliance that has finally given up the ghost, I’ll be doing the legwork for you when it comes to tracking down top offers. Right now, I've spotted fantastic deals on Dyson hair tools, Bose headphones, Samsung TVs and much more – but it's important to avoid getting carried away, so be sure to ask yourself whether the item in your basket is something you truly want and need.

It's not just the Currys Boxing Day sale dishing out the discounts, either. IndyBest's team of shopping experts has been rounding up the best offers from popular retailers such as Amazon, John Lewis, M&S and more, as well as keeping a keen eye out for bargains on bestselling products such as AirPods and Kindles. Check out our other guides for all the details, or keep reading for the best Currys Boxing Day sale deals.

The best Currys deals to shop right now

Dyson airstrait hair straightener: Was £499, now £299, Currys.co.uk

Was £499, now £299, Currys.co.uk Bose quietcomfort wireless Bluetooth noise-cancelling headphones: Was £299, now £199, Currys.co.uk

Was £299, now £199, Currys.co.uk Ninja double stack two-drawer air fryer, SL300UK: Was £229.99, now £179.99, Currys.co.uk

Was £229.99, now £179.99, Currys.co.uk Apple Watch SE 2: Was £199, now £169, Currys.co.uk

Was £199, now £169, Currys.co.uk Bartesian cocktail maker: Was £299, now £199, Currys.co.uk

Dyson airstrait hair straightener: Was £499, now £299, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

The much-sought-after Dyson airstrait is currently discounted at Currys. In her guide to the best hair straighteners, tester Maisie Bovingdon praised the airstrait’s multifunctionality. “I am impressed by the ingenuity of Dyson’s airstrait,” she said. "It effectively dried and straightened my hair somewhat, with the overall finish being straighter than if I let my hair air dry." One of her reservations was the steep price tag, but with £150 off, this deal makes the luxury hair tool a little more affordable.

Kenwood kMix kitchen machine: Was £479.99, now £229.99, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Currys )

If you’re looking for a stand mixer, Kenwood is a top brand, and this model now has a massive £250 off at Currys. With six speed settings, it'll help you whip up everything from pancake batter to bread dough. Plus, thanks to its slick design, it’ll be a stylish addition to your kitchen as well as a practical one.

Bose quietcomfort wireless Bluetooth noise-cancelling headphones: Was £299, now £199, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Currys )

Bose’s quietcomfort range has consistently impressed us, with its ultra model making it into our best noise-cancelling headphones roundup. “There’s no denying that when it comes to active noise cancellation, Bose is king,” said our tester. But if you’re looking for a more affordable option than the ultra model, the original quietcomfort headphones have £100 off in the Currys Boxing Day sale.

Samsung Q7F5 75inch QLED: Was £1,199, now £1,099, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Currys )

If you’re in the market for a new TV, this model from Samsung has been discounted by £100 in the Currys Boxing Day sale. With the TV's 4K upscaling, Samsung promises that everything from blockbuster films to football matches will appear in higher clarity. You’ll also get access to Samsung TV Plus, which enables you to watch live TV and thousands of shows and films for free.

Lenco LS-300 belt drive Bluetooth turntable: Was £199, now £149, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Currys )

Got some new records for Christmas? If you’re looking for a turntable, Lenco is a brand that’s impressed us. Combining a classic style with modern Bluetooth capabilities, this could be a good option if you're looking for your first vinyl player, especially now that it comes with £50 off the price tag.

Ultrahuman air smart ring: Was £329, now £230, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

One of our best smart rings is now almost £100 off at Currys. “It is kitted out with a heart-rate sensor, temperature sensor and accelerometer, and it can monitor everything from steps to sleep to blood-oxygen levels,” said senior tech critic Alex Lee. The best part? Unlike the Oura ring, you don’t need a subscription to access any of the features.

Dyson v12 detect slim submarine cordless vacuum: Was £599, now £429, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Currys )

Ever wanted a vacuum and mop in the same appliance? Look no further. The v12 detect is one of the best Dyson vacuums out there, and the submarine model can wash hard floors, too. We’ve not tested this exact model, but Dyson is a brand that regularly impresses. Now that there's £170 off the price of this model, it's a good time to invest.

Sony ULT field 3 portable Bluetooth speaker: Was £159, now £99, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Currys )

Whether you’re going on a trip or just want to listen to some tunes in the garden, a portable speaker is a worthwhile investment. The Sony ULT field 3 boasts 24-hour battery life and sound optimisation technology, which can detect noise around you and adjust the sound to make it as clear as possible. Plus, if you want a bit more oopmh, you can hit the ULT button to turn up the bass.

Delonghi magnifica smart bean to cup coffee machine: Was £399, now £319, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Currys )

The 'plus' version of this model made it into our roundup of the best coffee machines, but if you’re looking for a more affordable option, the original model has seen an £80 reduction at Currys. Suitable for both pre-ground coffee and beans, this machine lets you customise your drink choice by intensity and cup size. If you’re a latte drinker, you can also use the LatteCrema hot carafe to make microfoam at the touch of a button.

Samsung Galaxy watch ultra (2025): Was £599, now £479, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Currys )

If Santa didn’t deliver you a new smart watch, check out this deal from Currys. Built for adventurous types, the Samsung Galaxy can withstand extreme temperature, altitude and pressure. It’s also water resistant, so you can track your activity even as you swim.

Bose quietcomfort ultra earbuds 2nd gen: Was £299, now £249, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Bose )

Our favourite noise-cancelling earbuds now have £50 off in the Currys Boxing Day sale. “Trust me when I say that I’ve never used earbuds more powerful than these,” said our reviewer. They may be a little bulkier and pricier than some other earbuds, but our tester said: "You can find options with great ANC for half the price – the problem is, none of them can withhold ambient noise like Bose can."

Sonos beam, gen 2 soundbar: Was £449, now £339, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Sonos )

The Sonos beam made it into our roundup of the best soundbars of 2024, and it’s seen a £110 discount in the Currys Boxing Day sale. Powered by four front-facing elliptical mid-woofers, the Sonos delivers “extraordinarily wide soundstage that feels noticeably expansive,” said tech critic Alex Lee.

Ninja double stack two-drawer air fryer, SL300UK: Was £229.99, now £179.99, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

When expert reviewer Katie Gregory tested the Ninja double stack two-drawer air fryer, she said: “This is a strong, space-saving option for smaller kitchens.” Katie added that it’s easy to set up, and the two baskets offer solid versatility – you can set each one to a different temperature, cook using just one basket, or use both at the same time. Right now, you can save £50 on the top-rated appliance.

Apple Watch SE 2: Was £199, now £169, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Following the release of the SE 3rd generation, its predecessor has seen reductions. “The Apple Watch SE is the best Apple Watch for those on a budget,” tech expert Dave Phelan said of the SE 2 in his review. “Compared to the series 10 or the ultra 2, the Apple Watch SE is not as advanced in terms of health and fitness features. It lacks the ECG, sleep apnoea and blood oxygen capabilities. However, it will notify you if your heart rate goes surprisingly high or low. It can also tell you if it thinks you have low cardio fitness, and it tracks your sleep.”

Bartesian cocktail maker: Was £299, now £199, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Bartesian/Currys )

There’s an impressive £100 savings on the Bartesian cocktail maker in the Currys sale, perfectly timed for New Year's Eve. This nifty machine rustles up a cocktail in as little as 30 seconds with just one touch according to Bartesian, and can be used with your favourite spirits and mixers to create the perfect blend.

How long do the Currys Boxing Day sale deals last?

The Currys Boxing Day sale deals traditionally continue until 31 December, before merging into the retailer’s January sales. Known as the Golden Quarter, the period between October and January is full of discounts from retailers such as Currys, and this year will be no different.

How to find the best Currys Boxing Day sale deals

I’d recommend writing a list of the products you actually want and can afford, so you can head straight to what you’re after, without being tempted by flashy savings on items you don’t really need. Use the Currys website’s category filters to narrow down your search, and remember to compare prices across retailers before completing your purchase, to ensure you secure the best value. IndyBest will feature only the top-tier deals in this guide, guaranteeing a fair discount.

Why you can trust IndyBest’s coverage of the Currys Boxing Day sale

Here at IndyBest, we’ve covered Boxing Day discounts for years, so we know exactly how to spot the real bargains. We monitor prices closely year-round to make sure the offers we feature aren’t simply cheaper but genuinely worth your money. It’s not just about knocking pounds off – it’s about securing standout savings on high-performing, top-rated products from brands we trust to deliver quality.

Hungry for more savings? Here’s everything you need to know about the John Lewis Boxing Day sales, plus the deals to shop now