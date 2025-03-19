Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, advice and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Air fryers have changed the face of cooking. These handy machines require little to no oil, use less energy than traditional ovens, and cook food much faster. It’s no wonder so many of us have invested in one of these nifty kitchen appliances.

But if there’s one drawback to using a standard air fryer, it’s that you can’t cook an entire dish in one basket. You can’t air fry salmon and vegetables at the same time, for instance, because they’re best cooked at different times and temperatures. That’s where the best dual air fryers come in.

As the name suggests, dual air fryers have two compartments – and, for most models, that also means separate temperature controls. The compartments can either be two separate baskets or one big basket split with a divider. This means you can cook meats and vegetables at once, timing it so everything finishes at once, and also cook huge portions of chips in one go.

It’s worth understanding the pros and cons of each type before choosing yours. Scroll to the end of this article for more details, or keep reading for our pick of the best dual air fryers to buy right now.

How we tested

We cooked our go-to easy dinner – chicken shawarma kebab and frozen chips – in each machine to give a fair comparison. We also tested more ad-hoc meals, including a whole chicken, in larger models.

open image in gallery ( Katie Gregory )

We awarded points based on the speed of cooking time, crispiness, user-friendliness and ease of cleaning. Noise level, basket sizes and overall capacity all came into play – and bonus points were awarded to models that offered excellent value for money, as well as those that allowed flexibility in terms of cooking extra-large items.

Last but not least, we awarded points for aesthetics – if you’re going to invest in a fairly bulky bit of kit, you’ll want it to look good on your kitchen countertop.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Katie Gregory has been writing consumer reviews for IndyBest for years, with a particular focus on homeware. Testing everything from ice cream makers to picnic blankets, Katie knows how to spot a quality product that is actually worth your money.

The best dual air fryers for 2025 are: