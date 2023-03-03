Jump to content

10 best microwaves that can do much more than reheat your food

From simple student-friendly appliances to fancy functions that’ll make your oven redundant

Clare O'Reilly
Friday 03 March 2023 17:05
We popped packet of popcorn, reheated a Sunday roast and cooked jacket potatoes galore

(The Independent)

Long before we were all eschewing the virtues of our air fryers, microwaves were the go-to space-saving, energy-reducing way to cook. But while air fryers are the new kid on the block, over 93 per cent of homes in the UK have a microwave.

Anyone who has ever let their coffee go cold will know how useful they are and with chefs from Michelin-star restaurants to competitors on the Great British Menu using them to make cakes, are they having a resurgence?

If you’re in the market for a new model, the first thing to ask yourself is what you use it for the most. If it’s heating up leftovers, or making the occasional jacket potato, you won’t need to spend a fortune. But if you’re uses are more sophisticated, it’s worth thinking about what you want. Are you a multi-person household? How often do you heat more than one item and just how much room do you have in your kitchen for it?

If speed is an issue, opt for a higher wattage, and if dinner is sometimes an afterthought, check the defrost settings and opt for the one that fits your needs. There are plenty of models with child locks so if little hands can reach your microwave you’ll want to make sure they can’t get in.

Sales figures have held steady in the face of new technologies and as adept at popping popcorn as they are at baking and reheating, there’s much to be said about the slightly maligned must-have kitchen gadget. So, whether yours is due an upgrade or you want one that does more than reheating, we’re here with the guide you need to make your food ping.

How we tested

Considering their versatility, we tested them with different demographics in mind. The lifeline in a student kitchen, we tested a ready meal. The go-to for busy mums and dads, we popped packets of popcorn, reheated leftover Sunday roast, cooked a jacket potato and made a vanilla sponge cake. We followed the packet instructions on the ready meals and popcorn and the manufacturer’s instructions for the leftovers and cake.

The best microwaves for 2023 are:

  • Best overall microwave – Sage quick touch crisp: £329.95, Sageappliances.com
  • Best multi-function microwave – Panasonic DS95NBBPQ steam combination microwave: £449.99, Panasonic.com
  • Best microwaves for looks – Swan Nordic microwave: £119.99, Swan-brand.co.uk
  • Best microwave for size – Smeg microwave stainless steel: £449, Smeguk.com
  • Best-priced microwave – Russell Hobbs Scandi black digital microwave with wood effect: £99.99, Russellhobbs.com
  • Best microwave for teenagers – Russell Hobbs stainless steel digital combination microwave grill and oven: £250, Russellhobbs.com
  • Best microwave for longevity – Bosch HMT84M451B solo microwave: £159, Glotech.co.uk
  • Best microwave for ease of use – Tower ice diamond 800W 20l digital microwave: £116.98, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best microwave for steaming – Samsung solo microwave oven with health steam: £129, Samsung.com

Sage quick touch crisp

  • Best: Overall
  • Power: 900W microwave, 1100W grill
  • Dimensions: 42.9cm x 51.3cm x 31.4 cm
  • Capacity: 25l
  • Convection oven/grill: Grill

The only model on the list that combines a microwave and air fryer – yes, you read that right – not to mention a grill and convection oven. So while it’s the most expensive on the list, it’s really the Swiss army knife of kitchen gadgets. It’s also the most powerful on the list weighing in at 900-1,100W of power and a perfectly acceptable 25l capacity. It also comes with some recipe ideas and it’s digital read-out and manual dials and buttons make it look the part too. It doesn’t sacrifice style for substance though and has chocolate melting and butter melting programs as well as a “bit more” button which is sometimes what every microwave user needs.

Panasonic DS95NBBPQ steam combination microwave

  • Best: Multi-function microwave
  • Power: 1100W
  • Dimensions: 34.7cm x 51.4cm x 45.6cm
  • Capacity: 27l
  • Convection oven/grill: Yes, both

While it doesn’t look particularly futuristic, its sleek monotone black didn’t look out of place on the work surface. What sets this model apart is the multi-function and arguably, you might be hard pushed to turn on your oven again with it. It features four different cooking methods – including steam and oven – with a top and bottom heater, grill and microwave. You can also combine and use two of the settings at once.

The only one we tested with a unique built-in steam boiler and large 600ml water tank. The 27l capacity makes it among the biggest we tested and it fit oven-proof dishes easily. Dedicated Panasonic robots press the buttons more than 60,000 times and open the door 150,000 times during testing, – movements that would normally be made over the course of 15 years.

Swan Nordic microwave

  • Best: Best for looks
  • Power: 800W
  • Dimensions: 45.1 cm x 25.7 cm x 38.2cm
  • Capacity: 20l
  • Convection oven/grill: No

At 800w, it’s not the most powerful on the list but at just 45.1 cm x 25.7 cm and a 20l capacity it’s perfect for smaller spaces and its looks mean you’ll want to keep it out on the work surface rather than hide it away in a cupboard. The clever folk at Swan have developed a Nordic range too so you can match it to your toaster and kettle.

The settings are really simple to use and when it comes to reheating, there wasn’t the dreaded cold patch in the middle with the outsides being molten. The defrost function is brilliant, it has a child-safe lock and despite the mirrored front, it didn’t leave streaks from fingerprints either. If you want a microwave that does what it says on the tin, looks as good as it performs and is in a very reasonable price bracket, this is the model for you.

Smeg microwave stainless steel

  • Best: For size
  • Power: 1100W
  • Dimensions: 31.5com x 51.9cm x 50.7com
  • Capacity: 34l
  • Convection grill/oven: Yes, both

At 34l capacity, this is the biggest microwave we tested and while it might not have Smeg’s normal rounded corners and colour pop design, it’s got the brand’s brilliance and reliability. With 1100W power it’s one of the more powerful on the list and while this isn’t one to get out the box and fiddle with, it’s worth taking the time to read and understand the ten programmes and 40 settings as there really is so much this microwave can do.

There’s also a shortcut menu – including melt, soften and casserole functions – handily placed inside the door which doesn’t take long to pick up at all. It’s also one of the quietest on the market – a good job when you’re defrosting a big piece of meat on a Sunday morning while the rest of the house is still asleep.

Russell Hobbs Scandi black digital microwave with wood effect

  • Best: For price
  • Power: 700W
  • Dimensions: 25.6cm x 45.1cm x 35.3cm
  • Capacity: 17l
  • Convection grill/oven: No

One of the cheapest on the market and with just 700W of power, this little box of brilliance comes with eight pre-set cooking programs but also features a multi-sequence function which allows you to vary the cooking power during a single cycle without having to stop and restart. It didn’t fit some huge dinner plates and it’s got half the capacity of the biggest microwave on the list, but it fits average-sized dinner plates, and for its price it really can’t be beaten. It also comes in black, green, blue, grey and white so will fit with any kitchen colour scheme.

Russell Hobbs stainless steel digital combination microwave grill and oven

  • Best: For teenagers
  • Power: 900W microwave, 1100W grill
  • Dimensions: 30.5cm x 51.3cm x 49.8cm
  • Capacity: 25l
  • Convection grill/oven: Yes, both

Another on the list with multi-function features. In addition to microwaving, this model can grill and has a convection oven feature too. The control panel isn’t as sleekly designed as some others in this price bracket, but the mirrored door doesn’t streak and it cleans in seconds, so positioned in the right place in the kitchen, it gives the illusion of creating space.

The 25l capacity is perfectly adequate and the instructions are really simple to follow, making the eight autocook menus easy to learn. And while the beep to signal the end of cooking isn’t terribly sophisticated, the teenager in the house found it easier to use than any of the others tested, and it gave the best cake result.

Bosch HMT84M451B solo microwave

  • Best: For longevity
  • Power: 900W
  • Dimensions: 30.5cm x 51.3cm x 40.8 cm
  • Capacity: 25l
  • Convection grill/oven: No

With a 25l capacity and 900W, this is a big and sturdy model. Bosch’s slogan is “built for life” and you get the impression if you purchase this, you likely won’t need another for years to come. The buttons are arranged in a grid which doesn’t make them the most intuitive to use, but as with every microwave on the list, once you get used to it, you can use it with your eyes closed.

It’s not stainless steel all around, which you might expect for the price tag, but if you don’t want a microwave on your work surface and are happy hiding it in a cupboard this isn’t an issue. It cleans easily and while it’s not the quietest of the models on the list, it’s not obtrusively noisy – even though the fan continues after cooking. This is robust when you get it out the packaging and you get a sense it’ll last for years.

Tower ice diamond 800W 20l digital microwave

  • Best: For ease of use
  • Power: 800W
  • Dimensions: 25.50cm x 45.50cm x 33.00cm
  • Capcity: 20l
  • Convection grill/oven: No

This might not have the biggest capacity on the list at just 20l, but it’s definitely the easiest to use. With just six power settings and a manual dial for timing, it does everything you expect from a microwave without the bells and whistles a lot of us never really use. It made a great jacket potato and sponge cake and the ice diamond finish sets it apart in the looks department. It’s also on the smaller and lighter end of the list, weighing in at just over 11kg, so it’s easy and portable and takes up very little room on the work surface. A matching toaster and kettle can also be bought to complete the set.

Samsung solo microwave oven with health steam

  • Best: For steaming
  • Power: 1150W
  • Dimensions: 48.9cm x 27.5cm x 37.4cm
  • Capcity: 23l
  • Convection grill/oven: No

Despite appearing fairly compact, Samsung’s solo microwave has a 23l capacity and fits fairly large dinner plates in it. It also looks sleek and smart and its design makes it feel like it’d be at home in a contemporary kitchen. Plus, it was the only model to come with a glass bowl for steaming.

However, looks aside, we did have a bit of an issue with the included instruction manual which wasn’t the most clear-cut, but a more thorough version can be found online with a bit of searching. Despite that though, the microwave is pretty self-explanatory and intuitive to use. The enamel interior makes it very easy to keep clean and wipe down after any spills. It also doesn’t hold strong smells like some microwaves do and that may be down to the enamel interior.

If you’re one who likes to watch your food cook, this might not be the one for you. Its very dark door makes it almost impossible to see what’s cooking inside.

The verdict: Microwaves

Our best buy has to go to the Sage quick touch crisp. Not only does this model look the part, but it really does everything you want and more. Its 32l capacity makes it almost the biggest on the list, but it’s the fact it combines the old with the new, bringing the air fryer function in, that really makes it worth the money.

If you want your microwave to do just that though and are happy with your other kitchen gadgets, the Russell Hobbs Scandi black digital microwave with wood effect does exactly what you expect from a microwave and the Scandi design makes it look way more expensive than it actually is.

A special shout-out should also go to the Panasonic DS95NBBPQ steam combination microwave. Yes,it does come with a hefty price tag, but if you’re someone who steams food a lot, it’s a brilliant choice. It’s one of the more rigorously manufacturer-tested models on the list too, so you really know it’s going to go the distance and be with you for a very long time.

Level up your alfresco dining with the best outdoor pizza ovens

