10 best microwaves that can do much more than reheat your food

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Long before we were all eschewing the virtues of our air fryers, microwaves were the go-to space-saving, energy-reducing way to cook. But while air fryers are the new kid on the block, over 93 per cent of homes in the UK have a microwave.

Anyone who has ever let their coffee go cold will know how useful they are and with chefs from Michelin-star restaurants to competitors on the Great British Menu using them to make cakes, are they having a resurgence?

If you’re in the market for a new model, the first thing to ask yourself is what you use it for the most. If it’s heating up leftovers, or making the occasional jacket potato, you won’t need to spend a fortune. But if you’re uses are more sophisticated, it’s worth thinking about what you want. Are you a multi-person household? How often do you heat more than one item and just how much room do you have in your kitchen for it?

If speed is an issue, opt for a higher wattage, and if dinner is sometimes an afterthought, check the defrost settings and opt for the one that fits your needs. There are plenty of models with child locks so if little hands can reach your microwave you’ll want to make sure they can’t get in.

Sales figures have held steady in the face of new technologies and as adept at popping popcorn as they are at baking and reheating, there’s much to be said about the slightly maligned must-have kitchen gadget. So, whether yours is due an upgrade or you want one that does more than reheating, we’re here with the guide you need to make your food ping.

How we tested

Considering their versatility, we tested them with different demographics in mind. The lifeline in a student kitchen, we tested a ready meal. The go-to for busy mums and dads, we popped packets of popcorn, reheated leftover Sunday roast, cooked a jacket potato and made a vanilla sponge cake. We followed the packet instructions on the ready meals and popcorn and the manufacturer’s instructions for the leftovers and cake.

The best microwaves for 2023 are: