10 best microwaves that can do much more than reheat your food

Long before we were all eschewing the virtues of our air fryers, microwaves were the go-to space-saving, energy-reducing way to cook. But while air fryers are the new kid on the block, over 93 per cent of homes in the UK have a microwave.
Anyone who has ever let their coffee go cold will know how useful they are and with chefs from Michelin-star restaurants to competitors on the Great British Menu using them to make cakes, are they having a resurgence?
If you’re in the market for a new model, the first thing to ask yourself is what you use it for the most. If it’s heating up leftovers, or making the occasional jacket potato, you won’t need to spend a fortune. But if you’re uses are more sophisticated, it’s worth thinking about what you want. Are you a multi-person household? How often do you heat more than one item and just how much room do you have in your kitchen for it?
If speed is an issue, opt for a higher wattage, and if dinner is sometimes an afterthought, check the defrost settings and opt for the one that fits your needs. There are plenty of models with child locks so if little hands can reach your microwave you’ll want to make sure they can’t get in.
Sales figures have held steady in the face of new technologies and as adept at popping popcorn as they are at baking and reheating, there’s much to be said about the slightly maligned must-have kitchen gadget. So, whether yours is due an upgrade or you want one that does more than reheating, we’re here with the guide you need to make your food ping.
How we tested
Considering their versatility, we tested them with different demographics in mind. The lifeline in a student kitchen, we tested a ready meal. The go-to for busy mums and dads, we popped packets of popcorn, reheated leftover Sunday roast, cooked a jacket potato and made a vanilla sponge cake. We followed the packet instructions on the ready meals and popcorn and the manufacturer’s instructions for the leftovers and cake.
The best microwaves for 2023 are:
- Best overall microwave – Sage quick touch crisp: £329.95, Sageappliances.com
- Best multi-function microwave – Panasonic DS95NBBPQ steam combination microwave: £449.99, Panasonic.com
- Best microwaves for looks – Swan Nordic microwave: £119.99, Swan-brand.co.uk
- Best microwave for size – Smeg microwave stainless steel: £449, Smeguk.com
- Best-priced microwave – Russell Hobbs Scandi black digital microwave with wood effect: £99.99, Russellhobbs.com
- Best microwave for teenagers – Russell Hobbs stainless steel digital combination microwave grill and oven: £250, Russellhobbs.com
- Best microwave for longevity – Bosch HMT84M451B solo microwave: £159, Glotech.co.uk
- Best microwave for ease of use – Tower ice diamond 800W 20l digital microwave: £116.98, Amazon.co.uk
- Best microwave for steaming – Samsung solo microwave oven with health steam: £129, Samsung.com