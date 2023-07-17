Jump to content

15 best coffee machines for 2023, tried and tested for barista-worthy drinks

There’s a better way to get your caffeine fix, from bean-to-cup to to espresso machines

Zoe Phillimore
Monday 17 July 2023 12:26
<p>Pod machines are convenient while bean to cup and espresso machines tend to have ways to steam and froth your milk </p>

(The Independent)

Our Top Picks

Nothing hits the spot quite like that first cup of coffee in the morning. A good cup of coffee can set you up for a day, but a bad one can leave a bitter taste in your mouth. Domestic coffee machines are getting snazzier by the month though, and can now deliver the perfect cup at home for a fraction of the price of a coffee in a high-street store.

According to research, the average cup of coffee from a café costs £3.40 these days and us Brits are spending £530 each per year on coffee. Across a household of more than one adult those costs really start stacking up. As the cost of living strikes, maybe you’re looking to reign in expenses. OK, a coffee machine is a big cost upfront, but it should save you a fortune in the long run.

Generally speaking coffee machines are split into three camps: bean-to-cup machines, pod machines and espresso machines.

Bean-to-cup coffee machines take whole roasted beans and grind them fresh, allowing you a huge degree of control over your coffee. They also tend to have some way to steam and froth milk. These are the closet machines you’ll find to the ones you see baristas using in coffee shops. Some let you control how coarsely the coffee beans are ground, which impacts the extraction and ultimately flavour of your coffee. A few will also let you scroll through different coffees on a menu and whip up whatever you want.

Pod coffee machines are hugely convenient. They usually involve loading a pod (not all pods work in all machines, so do your research) and then pressing a button or two. And voila, your coffee is delivered. Pod machines don’t take up more space, and are often more affordable than other coffee machines. However, they don’t tend to offer milk texturization (creating steamed milk and microfoam). Some come with milk frothers, which produce an aerated foam that’s more bubbly than the type you’d get from a steam wand.

Espresso machines are smaller than bean-to-cup, and often have fewer bells and whistles, i.e. you can’t customise your coffee to quite such a degree. But they take up less space in the kitchen while delivering great coffee-shop quality coffees and allow you some creativity – they have steam wands more often than not, allowing you to go wild with latte art if you want.

How we tested

We spent a month testing close to 20 coffee machines, across the three main types. What we wanted was a great cup of coffee, to be honest. So we looked at the finished cup we were able to produce (we are a far cry from a trained barista) from each machine. We also took into consideration price – the price of coffee machines varies hugely, but so does the build and quality and this is often reflected in the price. Only machines that justified their price made the cut in this roundup. Size on work surface, ease of use and pure dumb good looks were also factored into our decision. Here are the coffee machines that ticked our boxes.

The best coffee machines for 2023 are:

  • Best overall – De’Longhi eletta explore automatic coffee maker: £999, Delonghi.com
  • Best for coffee beans – Sage barista express impress: £724.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for espresso – Sage bambino: £329.95, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for cold coffee – Breville iced+hot coffee machine: £49.99, Currys.co.uk
  • Best for small budgets – Salter professional espirista espresso coffee machine: £99.99, Salter.com

De’Longhi eletta explore automatic coffee maker

  • Best: Overall
  • Type: Bean-to-cup
  • Dimensions: 26cm x 45cm x 38.5cm
  • Colours: One
  • Milk steam wand: No
  • Tank capacity: 1.8l

It’s hard not to love this coffee machine. The price might not be for everyone, but it will impress those who love milky iced coffees as well as die-hard coffee fans. Using it is incredibly easy, and it comes with two milk canisters – one for cold-milk drinks, one for hot. Select which drink you want from the touchscreen – there are more than 50 to choose from – and it will then advise you how to set up the machine, how much milk to put in the canister and then get on with brewing your coffee. We were provided with amazingly good coffee within moments, and felt confident we could create whatever drink anyone could ever ask for.

For cool drinks there’s cool extraction technology, so you can have cold brew at your fingertips. There’s a container for beans, and one for ground coffee (you fill it one scoop at a go), so you can do decaf and caffeinated coffees with no stress. There is also a “To-go” function, which remembers what your favourite drink is and delivers it into your travel mug at the size you want. We found this incredibly useful for school-run emergencies. Whether you have this at home or in the office, this coffee machine is a sure-fire hit.

Continue reading...

Sage barista express impress

  • Best: For coffee beans
  • Type: Bean-to-cup
  • Dimensions: 33cm x 38cm x 41cm
  • Colours: Six
  • Milk steam wand: Yes
  • Tank capacity: 2l

Sage claims this is an espresso machine, but with a whole-bean hopper on top it’s made its way firmly into our round up. We loved how easy this machine was to use, and how much fun we had experimenting with making our perfect cup. You can tinker with the settings to your hearts content, including the grind size of the bean and the volume of coffee, plus of course creating microfoam using the steam wand. We liked that once you grind your coffee, you tamp it on the machine and it tells you when you’ve got the perfect dosage.

There’s a lot of tech under the hood of this machine, which allows it to get the temperature of the water just so to create the perfect smooth coffee without any bitter taste. We found we made dreamy cups of coffee with little fuss right from the get go. If you want to get your microfoam game perfected, this is probably the best bean-to-cup machine for this.

Continue reading...

Smeg espresso coffee machine with coffee grinder

  • Best: For kitchen decor
  • Type: Bean-to-cup
  • Dimensions: 44.3cm x 44.3cm x 34cm
  • Colours: One
  • Milk steam wand: Yes
  • Tank capacity: 2.4l

Smeg is almost certainly best known for its high-end retro-looking appliances (that iconic fridge!), and this, its new bean-to-cup coffee machine fits with the brand nicely. But the 1950s design on this machine belies some high-tech innards. The easy-to-fill hopper on top grinds beans for the freshest coffee, and the machine produced some of the best-tasting coffee during testing.

It took seconds to set up this machine, and we were able to create barista-quality coffee quickly. The steam wand took moments to get up to temperature and allowed us to create dense microfoam easily in the metal milk jug that’s included. All the accessories felt great quality, right down to the metal weighted tamper. We also liked the small footprint of this machine – for a bean-to-cup machine it didn’t take up too much space on our kitchen counter. You can pre-order this machine now.

Continue reading...

Miele CM 6390 MilkPerfection coffee machine

  • Best: For cappuccinos
  • Type: Bean-to-cup
  • Dimensions: 25.1cm x 35.9cm x 42.7cm
  • Colours: One
  • Milk steam wand: No
  • Tank capacity: Not specified

If you want a coffee machine that will do everything but make your bed for you in the morning, Miele is here to help. The CM coffee machine grinds your beans, makes coffee and froths your milk just so, and all you have to do is tap a button.

It’s almost impossible to include here all the things we liked about this machine. There’s the cup warmer on top, which you can set to work every time. You can adjust just how hard your water is, and the machine tweaks itself to produce the best coffee. It’s also insanely easy to set up, and links via wifi to an app on your phone. From here you can control your machine, even switching it on. This means you can ask your machine to have a cup of coffee ready for you in the morning when you come downstairs, or when you get home.

At a tap of a button (or click on the app) it delivered perfect coffee-shop quality coffees. From flat whites to cappuccinos, lattes, long coffee and even herbal teas – the Miele machine can make everything pretty much. Milk is done via a container on the side, and steams and froths it so you don’t have to worry about barista training on this machine. You do have to remember to remove the leftover milk afterwards to avoid it going grim on the side though. Another thing that’s smart is that, after making milky drinks, this machine automatically takes itself through a cleaning process.

The proof is in the cup of coffee, and this machine makes a perfect one. The price is going to be the sticking point here. Even if you’re looking to save money spent at a coffee shop every day, you’re going to need to make a lot of cups of coffees to recover the cost. However, we think this machine would be perfect for office environments too – you can put it in entertaining mode, so it can gear itself towards making lots of coffees in quick succession.

Continue reading...

Smeg bean to cup coffee machine

  • Best: Easy-to-use bean to cup machine
  • Type: Bean-to-cup
  • Dimensions: 33.6cm x 18cm x43.3cm
  • Colours: One
  • Milk steam wand: Yes
  • Tank capacity: ‎1.4l

We loved that this Smeg coffee machine looked sleek, and perhaps less intimidating to use than some others we tested. And it is easy to use too. Just pour in the coffee beans and water into separate compartments in the top. From the buttons on top you can then cycle through a “light” and “regular” menu, which includes ristretto, espresso, long coffees and steam. Your coffee is dispensed, and then you can go on to steam your milk for lattes, flat whites, cappuccinos, etc.

We liked that you can programme the machine to create the right volume for your cups. It’s also easy to clean. This isn’t the machine for you if you want to get deep into crafting coffees and really geek out over grinds and extraction. However, if you’re after a really good cup of coffee without too much thought, this is a great choice.

Continue reading...

Dualit 3-in-1 coffee machine

  • Best: For flexibility
  • Type: Pod coffee machine
  • Dimensions: 20.7cm x 28.4cm x 33cm
  • Colours: One
  • Milk steam wand: Yes
  • Tank capacity: 1.5l

If you mainly want to use pods, but would also like the option of using ground coffee then this Dualit coffee machine is ideal. It takes ground coffee as well as “easy serve espresso” or ESE coffee pods – which look similar to tea bags but are filled with coffee – Nespresso pods and Dualit’s own eco-friendly compostable coffee pods.

Setting up this machine is easy, it heats quickly and then is ready to go. There’s a cup-warming plate as well as extra height under the filter holder, so it can accommodate large cups, and it produced a decent enough coffee with crema – we were impressed. There is also a steam wand to create foams and hot milk – we did find that perhaps due to the plastic filter, it didn’t warm the milk quite so effectively.

We found that actually using ground coffee or ESE was easier with the Dualit than Nespresso pods. The pods fit in the filter head using a special adaptor, but we felt if we were going to this faff we might as well use ground coffee. However, it would be a handy feature if you wanted to switch between your favourite Nepresso blends.

Continue reading...

Grind One Nespresso compatible pod machine

  • Best: Looking pod machine
  • Type: Pod coffee machine
  • Dimensions: 16.6cm x 25.9cm x 33.6cm
  • Colours: One
  • Steam wand: No
  • Tank capacity: 1.2l

The cult London coffee shop has branched out into producing its own coffee machines. We absolutely loved the simplicity and chic good looks of this pod machine. It’s small enough on the work surface, but all the shiny metal makes it stand out – and you’ll want to show it off. We liked the “aeroplane-style” dials, and the manual lever to pull the capsule into the machine. And with 19 bar of pressure, it also made a great cup of coffee with a decent crema. Although this doesn’t have a fancy steam wand, you can buy a complementary Grind milk frother to go with it. It isn’t quite as good as having a steam wand, but it’s close enough.

Continue reading...

Tassimo Bosch my way coffee machine

  • Best: For the family
  • Type: Pod coffee machine
  • Dimensions: 28.5cm x 22.8cm x 34cm
  • Colours: Four
  • Milk steam wand: No
  • Tank capacity: 1.3l

Despite its purse-friendly price, this Tassimo machine has lots of features found on bigger ticket coffee machines. Firstly, it’s made by Bosch, so you know you’re going to get that great German engineering and quality here. As we live in a very hard-water area, we were pleased to see it’s fitted with a Brita water filter, with a timer on it so you know when you need to replace it. This meant yes, it delivered better coffee but also means the life of your machine is extended as it’s not going to get so clogged with limescale.

The Tassimo machine takes the brand’s own pods, rather than those Nespresso caps you might be more familiar with. But Tassimo makes a great range of coffees in its pods, and our kids were delighted that it also makes Cadbury’s hot-chocolate pods.

You can also tweak the temperature, volume and intensity of your coffee easily on the buttons on front. Once you’ve found your perfect blend, you can set it as a favourite – there’s memory for four favourites, so all coffee drinkers in the test house were able to have theirs saved. This machine produced a good cup of coffee – it’s not going to be for die-hard coffee nerds, but for your morning cup (and the kids’ hot chocolate) it’s a purse-friendly option for sure.

Continue reading...

Nespresso vertuo plus coffee machine

  • Best: For long coffees
  • Type: Pod coffee machines
  • Dimensions: 22cm x 34.9cm x 32.5cm
  • Colours: Four
  • Milk steam wand: No
  • Tank capacity: 1.2l capacity

Nespresso now includes not just the standard pods, but the vertuo pods. These only fit in vertuo machines, but have the benefit of coming in different sizes so you can opt for a shorter or longer coffee. And there are a plethora of blends, including decaf and Starbucks’ own range. The machine itself is designed to fit into most spaces in a kitchen or work place. Although the water tank is sizey – great if you’ve got lots of users vying for their morning coffee – you can move it around the machine to fit the space you have for it.

It’s incredibly easy to use. Load your pod, shut the lid and press brew. It then automatically detects the size of the pod and delivers your coffee in about 20 seconds. We found the coffee produced was great for a pod machine – there was even a good amount of crema on top. The drawback of this machine is that not many brands have adopted vertuo pods yet, so you can’t get quite as wide a range of pods from brands as you can the standard Nespresso. But it does include a tasting pack of 12 pods, so you’re sure to find at least one that works for you.

Continue reading...

Sage creatisa pro

  • Best: High-end pod machine
  • Type: Pod coffee machine
  • Dimensions: 42.9cm x 19.7cm x 32.8cm
  • Colours: One
  • Milk steam wand: Yes
  • Tank capacity: 2l

This pod machine is all bells and whistles. It takes traditional Nepresso pods, which you can load in, then the touch-screen menu takes you through all the coffees it can make. As well as espresso and americanos, it can do milk-based coffees such as flat whites, lattes and cappuccinos. We were impressed that it caters for even, ahem, particular coffee drinkers as you can tweak the volume and temperature of your coffee and milk.

You then fill the milk jug and stick it under the wand – there’s a sensor so you know you have it in the right place. Press start, and your coffee is extracted and your milk is frothed at the same time. We loved that this machine offered the convenience of a pod machine with the chance to be creative and a bit extra with making our coffee just the way we like it. The price isn’t going to be for everyone, but if you want the crème de la crème pod machine, then this is the one for you.

Continue reading...

Sage bambino

  • Best: For espresso
  • Type: Pod coffee machine
  • Dimensions: 19.5cm x 32cm x 31cm
  • Colours: Four
  • Milk steam wand: Yes
  • Tank capacity: 1.4l

If you’re looking to hone your barista skills, but don’t quite want a bean-to-cup affair (they do take up a lot of space, after all) then the Sage bambino is a great bet. It’s been designed to deliver barista-level coffees, with all the high-tech specs to match. It is quick and easy to set up, and can make a coffee in seconds thanks to the quick-warming action. The machine then makes sure there’s a fine balance of everything – water pressure, temperature, coffee dosage – to deliver top notch coffee.

We are certainly not quite barista level, but we found we were able to create fantastic coffees on this machine – wowing ourselves and passing visitors. The degree of flexibility on this machine means you can get creative within certain bounds. For instance the steam wand feels professional level, and lets you get into creating microfoams and seeing what works for you. Who knows perhaps one day you’ll be creating latte art…

Continue reading...

Breville iced+hot coffee machine

  • Best: For cold coffee
  • Type: Pod coffee machine
  • Dimensions: 25.1cm x 14.4cm x 33.2cm
  • Colours: One
  • Milk steam wand: No
  • Tank capacity: 625 ml

If you like to keep things simple, and want to create your own iced coffee drinks at home, the Breville iced and hot is perfect for you. It can create both iced and hot coffess, and comes with an insulated tumbler for making iced coffees. The machine is easy to use – simply top up the water reservoir (you have to do this each time, but it’s not too much hassle) and pour in ground coffee. It comes with a scoop so you can make sure you’ve got the perfect amount of coffee whether you’re making iced or hot coffee. Then you just hit a button and the machine does the rest for you. Well, you have to fill the tumbler with ice, but that’s it.

Apparently the iced function extracts more coffee for a bolder flavour once ice is added. Certainly, it made a great iced coffee for us – as good as any we’ve tried from high street coffee shops. While this coffee machine isn’t going to be for coffee afficionados, it is great for a quick cup. It’s easy to clean and takes up little space on your work surface, too.

Continue reading...

Salter professional espirista espresso coffee machine

  • Best: For small budgets
  • Type: Espresso machine
  • Dimensions: 15.30cm x 32.00cm x 32.80cm
  • Colours: One
  • Milk steam wand: Yes
  • Tank capacity: 1.4l

We found this machine fuss free and easy to use, yet it delivered a good cup of coffee with plenty of flavour. At the price point, we were very impressed. Perhaps it doesn’t look quite as fancy as the chrome-heavy coffee machines, but we think that on balance it’s a great option for those that want great coffee and don’t want a very complicated (or expensive!) machine. There’s a 14l water tank at the back, which does make it quite a deep machine, but means you’re not constantly having to refill it.

You can select from single shot or double at the top, and switch on the steamer. There’s also a dial at the side to control the steam wand, allowing you to get creative with making steamed milk and microfoam. We found this wand worked really well and gave us our desired texture of milk without needing full-on barista training.

Continue reading...

KitchenAid espresso machine

  • Best: High-end espresso machine
  • Type: Espresso machine
  • Dimensions: 28.6cm x 16.2cm x 33.4cm
  • Colours: Four
  • Milk steam wand: Yes
  • Tank capacity: 1.4l

Everything about this KitchenAid coffee machine is clearly well made and built to last, from the heavy-duty portafilter to the very weighty tamper and, of course, the machine itself. It comes with single and double wall filters for both one and two shots, which isn’t something all espresso machines include, and lets you tinker with your espresso as well as be able to create americanos, cappuccinos, flat whites, lattes and so on. There’s even a recipe card included for espresso martinis. The steam wand, as well as allowing you to create microfoams and steam your milk, dispenses hot water to make long-coffee drinks.

Looking great on our kitchen surface, and has quite a slim profile, so would fit in even smaller kitchens, this is the machine for coffee aficionados and those who want to be able to enjoy coffees that have a bit more punch than your average coffee.

Continue reading...

Breville One-Touch CoffeeHouse coffee machine

  • Best: For vegan milks
  • Type: Espresso machine
  • Dimensions: 32.4cm x 22.1cm x 37.1cm
  • Colours: One
  • Milk steam wand: No
  • Capacity: 1.4l

We don’t reckon this machine is going to win any prizes for looks – it’s grey and slightly plastic-tastic compared to others on our list. But before you scroll on, it’s on this round up for a reason so let’s delve deeper than looks. The portafilter can take ground coffee or ESE pods, if you can’t stand the mess of ground coffee. From the controls you can choose from espresso, latte or cappuccino. And the milk is frothed automatically. Fill the container with whatever milk you choose, and then you can tweak how much foam and steamed milk is added to your coffee.

This machine has been designed to work both with dairy milks and plant-based alternatives, so it’s a big tick for vegans. We also liked that the milk canister can be stored in the fridge to keep it fresh, rather than faffing about with decanting it back into the bottle each time.

Continue reading...

Coffee machine FAQs

What is a bean-to-cup coffee machine?

It grinds whole coffee beans on demand to produce a range of espresso-based drinks at the touch of a button. Grinding on demand allows the maximum flavour, aroma and freshness of the bean to be preserved, resulting in a superior cup of coffee that showcases the crema of the coffee – the natural “creamy” textured layer – sometimes lost in pod-based coffee machines or in manual brewing. Some of the more advanced bean-to-cup machines allow you to save your personal coffee preferences and can even be controlled via apps or your own home tech networks.

Are bean-to-cup coffee machines easy to clean?

​Yes and no. Each machine is different so do research using online videos and tutorials for any you have your eye on. Pure coffee machines are very easy to clean, requiring you to manually clear the coffee grinds from a removable panel, empty the drip tray and usually run a descaling or cleaning programme when prompted. Machines comprising milk pipes, tanks and steamers mean some more manual cleaning is required and more often, though some machines do have automatic programmes for this too.

How to choose the best coffee pod machine for you

In recent years the coffee pod machine and capsule market has exploded – meaning lots of choice for the consumer and, well, confusion.

Before choosing your coffee pod machine it is important to consider how the features fit in with your lifestyle. Do you have a lot of counter space for an all-singing, all-frothing coffee machine? Or do you have only room for a compact design? Are you strictly an espresso person? Or do you not wake up until you’ve had your latte? How many people in your household will be using your machine, having how many cups a day? Will nothing short of a 1.5l water tank cut it? Make sure to research your options to find the perfect one for you.

What is the difference between cheaper and more expensive espresso machines?

The main differences between affordable and expensive espresso machines are the pressure control and temperature control features. Unlike cheaper machines, expensive models use a pump to deliver more precise pressure and dedicated heaters to ensure that water is delivered at a specific temperature – helping to ensure a consistent espresso every time.

The verdict: Coffee machines

It’s hard to fault the DeLonghi bean-to-cup machine. It’s easy to use and makes the perfect cup of coffee, taking up relatively little space on our work surface. We loved that it made hot and cold coffees. It is, however, not going to suit everyone’s budget. We really recommend the Salter for those after something at a lower price point. It makes a very decent cup of professional-looking coffee without it being overly intimidating to use.

Java delivered straight to your door? Read our round-up of the best coffee subscription services

