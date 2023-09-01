Design

If you want houseguests to know just how seriously you take your coffee, the Sage barista touch impress will almost certainly do the trick as it sits majestically on your kitchen worktop. Made from shiny stainless steel, it’s a good looking piece of kit but it’s by no means small, so you’ll need to allocate a fair amount of space for this machine. It doesn’t feel overwhelmingly large though and its generous proportions mean that its sturdy and robust enough to withstand regular use.

We also liked that the portafilter, steam wand, hopper and tamper lever fit seamlessly into the design and don’t distract from its overall sleek appearance, while the water tank – arguably the least aesthetic part of any coffee machine – sits at the back, conveniently hidden from sight. Speaking of accessories, the barista touch impress comes with plenty of add-ons including a stainless steel milk jug, one and two cup single and dual wall filter baskets, a precision trimming tool and even a cleaning tool box that’s tucked behind the drip tray for hidden storage.

Read more: Best independent coffee brands

Unlike a lot of coffee machines, this one features a full colour touchscreen that instantly makes it feel superior. Sat neatly next to a single power button, the touchscreen is incredibly clear and responsive, and gives the user the ability to tap and swipe through a series of presets for making different drinks.

How to use

Initially, we were pretty intimidated by this machine and the super-thick instruction manual that it came with, but we needn’t have been as set-up was a total breeze. Once powered on, the machine’s touchscreen display immediately launches into set-up mode and guides you through each stage, ensuring that everything is calibrated, there’s water in the tank and beans in the hopper. And just like that, you’re ready to make your first drink.

The first step is to decide which type of drink you want – you can choose from an espresso, latte, flat white, cappuccino, cafe crema or long black, as well as a few non-coffee drinks like tea, babyccino or hot chocolate, all of which are represented by full-colour images.

Read more: These Le Creuset cookware alternatives start from just £29.99

After you’ve tapped on your drink of choice, the menu displays three icons that you press in order from left to right. The first will grind your coffee beans, the second pulls your espresso shot and the third either steams your milk or adds some hot water, depending on which beverage you’ve chosen. The machine has presets for each drink, including the filter size (single or double walled), grind size and froth level, but you can also fine-tune them to fit your exact preferences.

Performance

So let’s walk through making a cappuccino. First, you tap the portafilter icon and the machine grinds your beans directly into it. Then, you use the integrated lever on the side of the machine to tamp down (Sage recommends doing this twice for the perfect tamp). If your portafilter is a little low, as mine was a few times, the machine will tell you to re-tamp until the dose is perfect.

Next, you remove the portafilter from the grinder, insert it onto the group head and place your cup of choice underneath before pressing the second icon, which brews your espresso shot. Here, the machine manages extraction pressure and temperature to create a perfect pull and will let you know if the coffee comes through too fast, meaning the grind size might need adjusting on your next cup.

Read more: Best iced coffee makers and cold brew machines

The final step is to froth your milk, which is where the machine really shows off its mastery. Designed with new “AutoMilq” technology, you can tell the barista touch impress if you’re using dairy, oat, almond or soy milk, and it will adjust its settings accordingly. This is because plant-based milks, due to their different fat and protein contents and frothing characteristics, are easier to overheat than dairy milk. As such, the machine tailors the right amount of pressure and air, along with the correct temperature to help hold the perfect foam structure.

This might all sound a bit complicated but, in reality, all you have to do is place the stainless steel jug under the steam wand, select the correct milk and let the machine work its magic. Easy. And the result? A smooth, creamy and frothy cappucino that’s truly as close to perfect coffee-shop quality as you can get from home.

The same can be said for every drink we tried, all of which were made with very little fuss yet left us feeling as though we had become a seasoned barista overnight, when really the machine did all the work for us. The espresso had a smooth crema, the latte had a creamy body and the flat white was rich and velvety.

Read more: 8 best cordless vacuum cleaners

One thing worth noting though is that, while the machine includes a few non-coffee drinks like tea, hot chocolate and babyccino’s in its line-up, there’s little technology behind creating them using the machine as they just use the hot water spout or steam wand and not much more. For example, if you want to make a hot chocolate, the barista touch impress tells you to place your chocolate powder into a mug, texture the milk of your choice and then pour it on top. Similarly, a babycino is just frothed milk, while the tea option simply dispenses hot water.