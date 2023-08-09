High infidelity: why do people have affairs?
The comedian Mark Watson admitted this week that a three-year affair was his way of accepting he ‘wasn’t special’. Katie Rosseinsky unpacks the psychology behind cheating on your partner
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The comedian Mark Watson admitted this week that a three-year affair was his way of accepting he ‘wasn’t special’. Katie Rosseinsky unpacks the psychology behind cheating on your partner
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in