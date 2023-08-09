Jump to content

Best
Climate
Features

Lifestyle

High infidelity: why do people have affairs?

The comedian Mark Watson admitted this week that a three-year affair was his way of accepting he ‘wasn’t special’. Katie Rosseinsky unpacks the psychology behind cheating on your partner

<p>‘It wouldn’t shut up and must have been possessed’: The almighty Furby</p>
In Focus

Adorable, cuddly… evil? How the Furby took over the world

<p>Glory days: Children play football together in the halycon days of 1983</p>
Overthinking

No music, no ball games, no fun: society is wiping out play

<p>Janine Harouni posing ahead of her Edinburgh Fringe shows</p>
Lifestyle

‘It’s foolishness’: The comic playing the Fringe at 8½ months pregnant

<p>What’s in a name?: Paris and Tyson Fury with their children Prince John James, Athena, Prince Tyson Fury II, Valencia Amber, Prince Adonis Amaziah and Venezuela</p>
Lifestyle

Meet little Venezuela: Why baby names won’t be boring for much longer

<p>Too much? Stacey Solomon is given a peck on the cheek by her husband Joe Swash during a luxury holiday documented on her Instagram</p>
Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon’s ‘insensitive’ photos have exposed an Insta conundrum

<p>Time to enjoy the last of the summer sun </p>
Food and Drink

The best outdoor restaurants, terraces and rooftop bars in London

Latest News

Lifestyle

Andy Cohen shares the parenting moment that made him cry

Lifestyle

Tennessee zoo asks for help to name the world’s first spotless giraffe

<p>Heidi Klum goes to Instagram Story to discuss her weight </p>
Lifestyle

Heidi Klum denies she counts calories after 900 calorie backlash

Lifestyle

Howie Mandel makes ‘low blow’ joke about Sofia Vergara’s divorce

<p>Dame Helen Mirren attending the UK special screening of "Shazam! Fury Of The Gods" at Cineworld Leicester Square on March 07, 2023</p>
Lifestyle

Helen Mirren says gardening is good for curbing an actor’s ‘ego’

Charles and Camilla will visit France next month (Chris Jackson/PA)
Royal Family

Charles and Camilla’s state visit to France rescheduled for September

Too much time on the sofa or on their phones could be doing long term damage to teens’ hearts (Alamy/PA)
Health & Families

4 hacks to get teens off the sofa and get active – as study warns of heart damage

Lifestyle

Jamie Oliver shares message to students with dyslexia on results day

More features

<p>Meghan Markle, who has been spotted using products by NuCalm that purport to slow the beta frequencies of your brain</p>
Lifestyle

Can a wrist patch really de-stress Meghan and Gwynnie... and us?

<p>‘When you begin to look at the hobby as delivering a certain outcome, you become less immersed in the experience, and more focused on the eventual output’ </p>
In Focus

‘You think it’ll be a money maker’: How modern life killed the hobby

<p>While stroking people’s egos for their conventional good looks is annoying, there’s something about genitals that make people lose their objectivity</p>
Lifestyle

It’s time to celebrate men with small penises

<p>When she came up with the recipe, Kannan had been living away from her family and home in Malaysia for five years </p>
Food and Drink

The dish that defines me: Mallini Kannan’s baked honey-soy salmon

Food

<p>With five flavoursome recipes to choose from, each inspired by global cuisines, there is something for everyone to enjoy</p>
Food and Drink

30-minute summer recipes for all the family to enjoy

<p>Make the most of tomato season with this cheesy tart recipe </p>
Food and Drink

Meal plan: Tomato tart, sweetcorn pasta and other summery suppers

Food and Drink

How and why you should be making plant-based meat at home

<p>Reducing waste and having a plan are the keys to keeping food costs down</p>
Food and Drink

How to save money in the kitchen according to top chefs

Recipes

<p>This is a versatile dish that you can pair with many things </p>
Food and Drink

Money-saving chilli con carne that absolutely slaps with flavour

<p>You can easily customise this meal to your suit your preferences</p>
Food and Drink

How to pimp up your instant ramen (and save money)

<p>Using frozen spinach is a clever hack for reducing food waste and saving money</p>
Food and Drink

Do it for the Gram: Speedy but spectacular goat’s cheese linguine

Independent TV

<p>Greater Manchester Police horse Little Dorrit.</p>
Lifestyle

Adorable moment police horse falls asleep while having a pamper

Lifestyle

Yellowstone wolves take ‘toys’ to pups to entertain them

<p>Woman meets father of heart donor who saved her life.</p>
Lifestyle

Moment woman, 22, meets father of heart donor who saved her life

Lifestyle

Doorbell camera shows FedEx driver killing rattlesnake with shovel

Design

Revamp your home on the cheap (Direct.asda/PA)
Design

11 budget buys to beautify your space for £40 and less

Opt for herbal hues to add a verdant feel to your inside spaces (Bobbi Beck/PA)
Design

11 glorious ways to bring green into your home

Modish ways to max-up the monochrome look (WallpaperMural/PA)
Design

11 ways to max up your monochrome scheme

The Knowledge

<p>Start from the tablecloth and work your way up </p>
IndyEats

How to style a Christmas table

<p>A scene from Howl’s Moving Castle</p>
IndyEats

15 food scenes in film that made us drool

Health & Families

Seasonal allergies tips and tricks as pollen count rises

Health & Families

Should I keep my windows closed or open in hot weather?

Health & Families

How many times a week you need to workout to get fit

Love & Sex

7 hardest parts of being in a relationship and how to overcome them

How to tell if your partner is cheating, according to private investigators (Stock)
Love & Sex

Signs your partner is cheating, according to a private investigator

Love & Sex

9 signs the person you’re dating is right for you

Royal Family

Royal Family

Prince Harry to return to UK on eve of Queen’s death anniversary

<p>Members of the Royal Family on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour</p>
Royal Family

Royal chef says why Prince William and Kate’s kids don’t eat with them

<p>The Princess of Wales and the Prince of Wales with the King and Queen (Andrew Milligan/PA)</p>
Lifestyle

Royal family website updated again after removing Prince Harry’s title

Women

Lifestyle

Lorraine Candy: ‘Perimenopausal rage made me unravel’

<p>A female firefighter had to give up breastfeeding her newborn and return to work 15 weeks after giving birth because she could not afford to live on her maternity pay</p>
Home News

‘I had to give up breastfeeding to firefight weeks after giving birth’

<p>Women forced to go back to work early as mortgages soar </p>
Home News

New mothers forced back to work early as mortgage rates soar

Dating and Relationships

<p>"Till" Portrait Session</p>
Love & Sex

Whoopi Goldberg admits she was ‘never meant to be married’

Love & Sex

Vanessa Feltz takes swipe at cheating ex ahead of Celebs Go Dating

Love & Sex

Jennifer Lopez shares unseen wedding photo for Ben Affleck anniversary

indy100

11,000 animals ‘lured’ on to scales at Bedfordshire zoo for annual weigh-in

Plans to set up 100 chess boards in public parks approved by Government

Baby squirrel ‘adopted’ by hen rescued by animal welfare charity

Lorna Rose Treen’s zookeeper pun named Funniest Joke of the Fringe

Renowned British artist’s paintings on display for only fifth time in 250 years

Renowned British artist’s paintings on display for only fifth time in 250 years

Love is in the air: Pair to marry after delayed plane led to chance meeting

Lost and found: Volunteers restore castle’s millennium maze

