Inside the exhibition at Outernet celebrating influential women

Take a look at the exhibition on Tottenham Court Road’s Outernet celebrating the The Independent’s list of influential women 2024. As part of the initiative, some of the list were invited to be photographed, in aid of the domestic abuse charity Refuge. Get the behind-the-scenes look at the portrait sessions here.

To register your interest in buying one of the prints, please send an email to portraits@independent.co.uk, including your name.

You can see the full 2024 Influential List, headed up by Esther Ghey, here.