Watch the hilarious moment The Rock gets a makeover from his young daughters on Sunday (1 July).

Sharing the transformation on his Instagram to his 393 million followers, Dwayne Johnson said his “two little tornadoes begged me to let them have a makeup party on my head”.

Staring at the camera with a serious face, the actor can be seen with a line drawn down the middle of his face, with a bold red lip on one side and a silver smoky eye on the other as each daughter “did whatever they wanted to their side of daddy’s face”.

He said when taking a shower later he realised that this “s*** takes forever to wash off”, before later discovering in a Zoom meeting hours later that he still had bright pink nail varnish on.