Konyikeh performs gorgeous pared-back Music Box session

London singer Konyikeh has a mesmerising voice, one she puts to full effect in her gorgeous Music Box session.

You might recognise the 24-year-old from her brilliant moment onstage at the Brits with Dave in 2022, joining him for a jaw-dropping rendition of “The Fire”. She’s since been making waves in her own right, not least here, as she performs her original songs “Problem With Authority” and “Lie to Me”.

