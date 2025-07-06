Emotional fans react after watching Ozzy Osbourne’s last ever show

Fans paid tribute to heavy metal pioneer Ozzy Osbourne on Saturday (5 July), as the 76-year-old played an emotional farewell show in Birmingham.

Reuniting with his Black Sabbath bandmates for the first time since 2005, Osbourne, who five years ago revealed he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, told fans: “You've got no idea how I feel. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

After the gig, fans outside Villa Park stadium were equally emotional. Andrew Dean, who had flown over from the US to attend, told Reuters the event was “nothing short of a blessing,” adding: “I think it's the highlight of my life so far.”