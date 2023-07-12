Fancy a quick flight to Barcelona, but worried about your carbon footprint? No problem. Despite aviation being responsible for between two and three per cent of all carbon emissions, many airlines are claiming that they can provide low-cost, reliable and “sustainable” flights. But how true are these claims? And how much are airlines misleading the public about their ability to provide low-carbon flights?

The Independent’s Travel Editor goes behind the headlines to look at how airlines are greenwashing the skies.

Watch more Behind The Headlines on Independent TV, across desktop, mobile and connected TV.