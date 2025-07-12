Watch the heart-warming moment pets affected by the devastating Texas floods get a private flight to safety by animal rescue charities.

Footage shared by the Humane Society of North Texas on Thursday (10 June) shows numerous carriers filled with shelter pets lined up on the tarmac after being transported across the state to Fort Worth.

The charity said: “By clearing kennel space and welcoming shelter pets into our care, we’re also giving lost and found pets in the flood zone a chance to reunite with the people who love them.”

The operation was ordered by charity Wings of Rescue, which also flew a plane full of essential supplies, including pet food and pet care products, to flood-hit central Texas.