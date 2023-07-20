Despite a stellar cricket career for England that included Women’s World Cup, World Twenty20 and Ashes wins, roles on cricket boards and a boundary-breaking role commentating on men’s international games for the BBC and Sky Sports, Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE has experienced imposter syndrome from an early age. Here she reveals the bias and discrimination that triggered this, the life-changing mentor that helped her identify and manage it, practical tips she finds helpful, and what her experience has taught her about self-belief.