Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines

Artificial intelligence is quickly gaining a foothold in our lives, with ChatGPT and other AI applications being used more frequently and with increasingly impressive results. But is AI as good as its makers want us to believe? And do controversies such as the Pope wearing Balenciaga and Elon Musk signing an open letter asking for AI development to be paused suggest a darker future?

Technology editor Andrew Griffin answers whether we need to panic about artificial intelligence being in our lives.

