Saving or investing? Ask your future self…

Personal finance expert Gabriel Nussbaum (@thatmoneyguy) sits down with his future self to finally settle the big question: should you be saving, investing, or both? In this episode of Money Smart, Gabriel breaks down the difference between short-term security and long-term growth, how to balance risk and reward, and why keeping ahead of inflation really matters. It’s a simple guide to making your money work smarter. So… what would your future self tell you to do next?