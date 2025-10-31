Dr Zoe Williams and nutritionist Hannah Alderson on the ‘hormone balancing’ boom

We hear the term “hormone balancing” day in, day out, Instagram is awash with hormone balancing coaches and we’re constantly seeing products that claim to reinstate hormonal balance. But given that hormones are always in flux – due to the nature of them being hormones – what does the term “hormone balance” mean? TV doctor Dr Zoe Williams and nutritionist and author of Everything I Know About Hormones, Hannah Alderson discuss the balancing boom, supplements, healthy eating, the pill, menopause and more with podcast host Emilie Lavinia.