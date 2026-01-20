A chaotic world of fragmenting powers is causing conflicts around the globe while democracy is “in retreat and impunity is on the march”, David Miliband has warned.

The former foreign secretary, who now heads up the International Rescue Committee (IRC), told the World of Trouble podcast that his organisation now operates in 35 countries, serving 36 million people – among them two million children.

Citing at least 59 ongoing conflicts around the world, he says there appears to be little prospect of peace breaking through amid western aid cuts and a decline in the rule of international law.