Watch poet and musician Joshua Idehen’s brilliant Music Box performance

British-born Nigerian poet and musician Joshua Idehen is the latest star of The Independent’s Music Box series.

The talented artist, who has contributed poems to the Mercury-shortlisted albums Channel the Spirits by The Comet is Coming, and Your Queen is a Reptile and Black is the Future by Sons of Kemet, performed his works “Mum Does Washing” and “Learn to Swim”.

He’s currently on tour, don’t miss it.

Stay tuned to Independent TV for more Music Box featuring the latest acts breaking through, available across desktop, mobile and connected TV, as well as our YouTube channel.