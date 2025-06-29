Watch as the England Under 21s team celebrate their European Championship title after a thrilling extra time win against Germany.

Footage shared by the team on Saturday (28 June) after their 3-2 win shows the team jumping up and down with the trophy as confetti guns fire behind them.

The team stormed ahead with a two-goal lead but Germany quickly mounted a comeback, scoring one goal before half time and another in the 61st minute.

Substitute Jonathan Rowe scored the decisive goal with a header in extra time, just two minutes after being brought on.

The victory in Bratislava marked England's successful title defence and their fourth overall triumph in the competition.