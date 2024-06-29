Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’, the deciding voter in the general election

‘The Whitby Woman’ is a key target voter that pollsters and political strategists think is essential for the Conservatives or Labour to win over if they’re to win the general election. With an average age of around 61, she is a homeowner who lives in a suburb or a small town like Whitby, who voted in favour of Brexit and is less likely to have gone to university.

Maya Oppenheim visits Whitby, England to see if the sterotype holds and what the women of Whitby thought of the persona being targeted by the political parties.