The kid from Jojo Rabbit is all grown up

Jojo Rabbit star Roman Griffin Davis speaks about his latest role in The King of Kings, an animated retelling of the story of Jesus. He discusses the challenges of voice acting, the main differences to live action, and reveals why he didn’t get to spend as much time with the film’s star-studded cast as he’d have liked.

The actor also revisits his breakout role in the Oscar-winning Jojo Rabbit, shares the best advice he received as a child star, and reveals why Sam Rockwell is “the coolest person” he’s ever worked with.