Watch as Greg Abbott delivers a strange football analogy when he is questioned over who is to blame for the death toll in the Texas floods, which currently stands at over 100.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday (8 July), the Republican governor took issue with a reporter who asked if there would be an investigation into “who is to blame”, calling it the “word choice of losers”.

He said: “Every football team makes mistakes, the losing teams are the ones that try to point out who is to blame. The championship teams are the ones who say ‘don’t worry we’ve got this, we’re gonna make sure that we go score again and then we’re gonna win this game.’”

“The way winners talk is not to point fingers, they talk about solutions,” he continued.