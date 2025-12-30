Rare footage captures penguins swimming at hidden angles and reveals new behaviour

Rare footage shows penguins swimming underwater at an angle not visible to the human eye.

Ukrainian scientists at the Akademik Vernadsky Station attached a camera and a GPS tracker to a bird’s back before it jumped into the water.

In the footage, penguins can be hunting krill swarms, gliding beneath the ice and cleaning their feathers.

The team said that they did not speed up the footage so the subantarctic penguins, the fastest of all penguins with recorded speeds of 36mph, can be observed at their real speed.