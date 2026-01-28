Dearest gentle reader...

In this episode of Streamline, we spill the tea on Bridgerton Season 4, as Benedict’s long-awaited romance steps into the spotlight.

We speak to Adjoa Andoh, Golda Rosheuvel, and Katie Leung about what to expect this season, the power of seeing women of colour at the heart of the Ton, and why Bridgerton has been a “game changer” for representation in the industry.

The cast also reflect that diversity in TV remains a work in progress, noting that “we’re not there yet.”

