Roy Keane unleashes a dig at Michael Carrick as he voiced concerns over Manchester United's leadership after Ruben Amorim's sacking.

The former Red Devils captain, 54, expressed doubts over the former England international's credentials to lead the team as interim head coach after he failed to achieve promotion at Middlesbrough.

Keane also hit out at the decision to bring Jonny Evans into the first-team coaching staff, suggesting he lacked suitable experience.

"[I'm] concerned with the appointment and the staff that have come in, the manager. But I think I would be like that with most people at this stage of the season," he told Sky Sports.