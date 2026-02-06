BBC presenter fires back at ‘unkind’ trolls criticising appearance

A BBC presenter has hit out at critics who have criticised her appearance, as she urged people to “be kind”.

Amanda Harper, a host at BBC Look North, posted an Instagram reel on Thursday (5 February) where she shared a collection of comments she has received on her outfits and looks.

“She does not look amazing,” one account wrote, whilst another said “those pants look terrible”.

Harper, who is a self-described lover of vintage fashion, said she had received many “pretty unkind comments - mainly from other women” on a recent video where she wore an outfit from the 1990s.

“It’s pretty sad that people put their energy into being so unpleasant. Especially other women,” she said.