Gangs of London cast reveal behind-the-scenes secrets

Gangs of London is back for a brutal third season, and we sat down with stars Michelle Fairley, Richard Dormer, and Andrew Koji to break down what fans can expect from the latest chapter.

They discuss the show’s signature violence, shocking character deaths, and the intense choreography behind its most brutal stunts.

Koji also reveals how his martial arts background helped shape his deadly character, while Fairley and Dormer weigh in on whether they’d return for a Game of Thrones reboot.