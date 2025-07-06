Woman mauled by lion in zoo enclosure airlifted to hospital

Footage captured the moment a woman was airlifted to hospital after being mauled by a lion in its zoo enclosure.

The woman, in her 50s, was reportedly observing keepers tending to animals in the ‘carnivore precinct’ of Darling Downs Zoo in Queensland, Australia on Sunday (6 July) morning when the lion grabbed her arm, causing ‘significant’ injuries.

Emergency services were called to the scene and the woman, who is understood to be in a stable condition, was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

In a statement, the zoo said: “At no stage did this animal leave it’s enclosure and there was no risk at all to staff members or members of the public,” and confirmed the animal involved would “definitely not be put down or punished in any way.”