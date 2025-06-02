The Newcastle tactics that proved Eddie Howe is an elite manager

After 15 games of the Premier League season, Newcastle United were 12th in the table and looking lost.

By the end, they had secured Champions League qualification and their first major domestic trophy in 70 years. Eddie Howe, once again, had pulled off a miracle.

Adam Clery examines what was going wrong at the tail-end of 2024, what changes he made to the team in 2025, and why this finally proves that Howe belongs in the conversation of the world's elite managers.