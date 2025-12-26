Video: Trump launches deadly US strike against Isis in Nigeria

The US has launched a “powerful and deadly strike” against Isis in Nigeria, Donald Trump has said.

Footage shared by the Department of Defense on Friday (26 December) appears to show a missile being launched from a military vessel.

The US president said that the attack was carried out against “ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians”.

The strike was carried out in Sokoto state in coordination with the Nigerian authorities, the US military’s Africa Command said.

Defense secretary Pete Hegseth added that he was “grateful for Nigerian government support & cooperation” as he shared the video online.