Get the lowdown on equities vs bonds

Investing your spare cash into bonds and equities can be a smart way to grow your money – but which to choose? Do you want the potentially higher rewards but volatility that comes with buying equities in companies listed on the stock market? Or are you more interested in the security and fixed return of bonds? Maybe a mixture of the two works best for you?

In this video, Mark Shoffman, finance writer for the Independent, shares all you need to know about equity and bonds investments.