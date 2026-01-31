Good Morning Britain presenter yelps in fear whilst being scared by ‘creepy’ guest

This is the moment Kate Garraway screamed live on air as she was scared by a “creepy” guest.

During Friday’s (30 January) episode of Good Morning Britain, Garraway and co-host Ranvir Singh welcomed mobile robot dog Spot after it appeared on America's Got Talent in the US.

As the dog roamed around the studio, the presenter shrieked in fear as the robot snuck up behind them. “Oh my god, it’s behind us!”, she said before letting out a scream as she jumped out of her seat.

The mechanical canine is now being used at a decommissioned nuclear plant in Sellafield, where it is sent into areas “deemed too dangerous and toxic for humans to be in”.