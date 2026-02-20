Independent TV
‘I was a British PoW tortured by Russia; this is how Ukraine and the West can win this war’
When Aiden Aslin, a British volunteer who joined Ukraine’s marines, was captured and tortured by Putin’s forces in 2022, he was too terrified to even cry.
After being released, Aslin returned to the UK, but his home and his heart remained in Ukraine. He continues to serve in the armed forces, where he will stay until the war is over.
“I think Russia can be beaten,” he tells Sam Kiley on the World of Trouble podcast. “I think we have got the means to exhaust their economy.”
