‘Shameful’ Chelsea stars slammed for snubbing young Hull City mascots

Chelsea players have been slammed as “arrogant” after appearing to ignore young Hull City mascots ahead of their FA Cup clash on Friday (13 February).

Footage shared by the London team shows various players including captain Reece James and Liam Delap paying no attention to the excited youngsters as they walked past them at Hull’s MKM Stadium.

Social media users were quick to criticise the Premier League stars’ “shameful” behaviour.

“Why do professional footballers go from small kids with a dream , to arrogant millionaires that couldn’t give a toss about kids,” said one, whilst another added: “They dreamed of this moment and you ignored them. Shameful.”