French rape survivor Gisèle Pelicot became visibly emotional as she watched video messages from women thanking her for her courage during a powerful Newsnight interview broadcast on Sunday (15 February).

In December 2024, her husband, Dominique Pelicot, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for drugging and raping Ms Pelicot and allowing other men to assault her while she was unconscious. Pelicot waived her right to anonymity, meaning the trial was held in public.

Presenter Victoria Derbyshire introduced the specially recorded tributes, handing Pelicot a tablet to view them. She listened intently as one woman said, “Thank you for the new generation,” and another added, “As women, we are proud of you.”

Calling the messages “powerful” and “truly exceptional,” Pelicot thanked the women for their solidarity.