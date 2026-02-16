Tayla Kenyon thought she had “really bad depression, bad anxiety, personality disorders,” before linking the symptoms to her periods.

She suffers from premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD). It’s a condition affecting around one in 20 people who experience periods, and causes severe mood and anxiety symptoms.

“I've definitely struggled with periods since I was probably 11. I used to be sick from the pain, like physically sick,” Kenyon told The Independent.

Women’s health conditions like PMDD have long been neglected in medical research - but a new wave of FemTech innovations aims to change that.

UK-based Samphire Neuroscience has developed a headband using transcranial stimulation to help treat the symptoms of PMDD, endometriosis, premenstrual syndrome (PMS).

FemTech companies are part of a growing industry projected to be worth £75.5 billion by 2030.