A pair of US Olympic freestyle skiers have spoken out against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as they admit to feeling “mixed emotions” over representing their country.

During a press conference in Milan ahead of the Winter Olympics on Friday (6 February), Hunter Hess said: “Just because I'm wearing the flag doesn't mean I represent everything that's going on in the US.”

Hess, who will compete in the freeski halfpipe, said he is representing his friends and family, rather than the country as a whole.

Teammate Christopher Lillis said he is “heartbroken” over the recent actions of ICE officers, though stressed he would never want to represent any country other than the US.

In response, Donald Trump called Hess a “real loser”.