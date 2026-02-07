Video footage has captured the moment rescuers race to save animals trapped by severe floods in Spain.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been evacuated in Spain, Portugal and Morocco after Storm Leonardo caused widespread flooding.

The military has been called in to help rescue people from their homes, with the Portuguese government extending a state of emergency.

Saturday (7 January) is expected to see the arrival of Storm Marta, which will bring more rain to the region.

Spain’s Guardia Civil shared footage of the evacuation of the trapped animals.